OCTOBER 8, 2023

Hollywood movies based on novels

The Book: Harry Potter series by J.K.Rowling Readers and audiences of all ages have been obsessed with the Wizarding World for decades. The movie series exactly shows the friendship, the magic, the excitement and the humor the way it is in the books

The Harry Potter series

The Book: The Princess Bride by William Goldman This beloved classic is five fairy tales combined into a sparkling family comedy that's much easier to follow than the book it's based on

The Princess Bride

The Book: Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen This classic love story has been adapted many times before but this movie has done an amazing job by starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen taking a more realistic approach than other versions

Pride and Prejudice

The Book: If Beale Street Could Talk by James Baldwin This Oscar nominated movie is about a young woman trying to clear the name of her boyfriend after he was wrongfully accused of a crime in New York. An incredible choice to read as well as to watch

If Beale Street Could Talk

Crazy Rich Asians

The Book: Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan
 This romantic comedy movie is about a Chinese American woman who travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's family that happens to be a crazy rich business family. This feel good movie is full of fashion, romance and drama

Gone Girl 

The Book: Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn
The David Fincher directed mystery movie based on a book about a husband who becomes a suspect in his wife's disappearance is a powerful thriller that tackles parenting, manipulation, misogyny, and most of all, marriage

Jaws

The Book: Jaws by Peter Benchley
This novel was a big hit but the plot of the movie was slightly better. This movie focused on the the man-eating beast than the romantic parts

The Book: To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee
This classic adaptation focuses on the deft character work Lee creates in the book, brings Atticus Finch, Scout, and Boo Radley to life and follows the novel’s slow-burn plot structure

To Kill a Mockingbird

The Book: The Color Purple by Alice Walker
Steven Spielberg created a stellar adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel, and one that is extremely faithful to the novel in terms of both plot and character portrayal. You'll will love the movie for phenomenal performances by the cast 

The Color Purple

The Book: Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption by Stephen King
It's a drama, to be sure, but as far as prison stories go, it becomes a little hopeful to the audiences. Also this movie is one of the highest-rated movies on IMDb 

The Shawshank Redemption

