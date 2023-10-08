Heading 3
Kankana Das
Entertainment
OCTOBER 8, 2023
Hollywood movies based on novels
The Book: Harry Potter series by J.K.Rowling Readers and audiences of all ages have been obsessed with the Wizarding World for decades. The movie series exactly shows the friendship, the magic, the excitement and the humor the way it is in the books
The Harry Potter series
Image: IMDb
The Book: The Princess Bride by William Goldman This beloved classic is five fairy tales combined into a sparkling family comedy that's much easier to follow than the book it's based on
The Princess Bride
Image: IMDb
The Book: Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen This classic love story has been adapted many times before but this movie has done an amazing job by starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen taking a more realistic approach than other versions
Image: IMDb
Pride and Prejudice
The Book: If Beale Street Could Talk by James Baldwin This Oscar nominated movie is about a young woman trying to clear the name of her boyfriend after he was wrongfully accused of a crime in New York. An incredible choice to read as well as to watch
If Beale Street Could Talk
Image: IMDb
Crazy Rich Asians
Image: IMDb
The Book: Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan
This romantic comedy movie is about a Chinese American woman who travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's family that happens to be a crazy rich business family. This feel good movie is full of fashion, romance and drama
Gone Girl
Image: IMDb
The Book: Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn
The David Fincher directed mystery movie based on a book about a husband who becomes a suspect in his wife's disappearance is a powerful thriller that tackles parenting, manipulation, misogyny, and most of all, marriage
Jaws
Image: IMDb
The Book: Jaws by Peter Benchley
This novel was a big hit but the plot of the movie was slightly better. This movie focused on the the man-eating beast than the romantic parts
The Book: To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee
This classic adaptation focuses on the deft character work Lee creates in the book, brings Atticus Finch, Scout, and Boo Radley to life and follows the novel’s slow-burn plot structure
To Kill a Mockingbird
Image: IMDb
The Book: The Color Purple by Alice Walker
Steven Spielberg created a stellar adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel, and one that is extremely faithful to the novel in terms of both plot and character portrayal. You'll will love the movie for phenomenal performances by the cast
The Color Purple
Image: IMDb
The Book: Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption by Stephen King
It's a drama, to be sure, but as far as prison stories go, it becomes a little hopeful to the audiences. Also this movie is one of the highest-rated movies on IMDb
The Shawshank Redemption
Image: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.