January 26, 2024

Hollywood movies based on true stories

The sad, true story of Oscar Grant III, a young Black man, shot by the police on New Year's Day in 2009

Fruitvale Station

A funny and touching tale about an unlikely friendship between a rich man in a wheelchair and a down-on-his-luck ex-convict

The Intouchables 

An emotional drama based on a real story, following an 18-year-old's struggles with his identity in a strict, religious community

Boy Erased

A thrilling documentary revealing the wild. A true story of a $35 million submarine deal involving the FBI, Pablo Escobar, and the Russian Mafia

Operation Odessa

A heartwarming true story about an Irish woman's quest to find the child she was forced to give up many years ago

Philomena

An intense and entertaining movie about the interviews between British journalist David Frost and former President Richard Nixon

Frost/Nixon

A hilarious comedy about the making of ‘The Room,’ a famously bad film, and the eccentricities of its filmmaker, Tommy Wiseau

The Disaster Artist

A thoughtful film exploring themes of transition and identity, with a personal and honest narrative

Mutt

A moving depiction of the Miracle in the Andes, focusing on the human spirit and survival in the face of tragedy

 Society of the Snow

Holy Spider

A gripping crime thriller offering a nuanced perspective on justice and corruption in Iran, based on true events

