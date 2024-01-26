Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
January 26, 2024
Hollywood movies based on true stories
The sad, true story of Oscar Grant III, a young Black man, shot by the police on New Year's Day in 2009
Fruitvale Station
Images: IMDb
A funny and touching tale about an unlikely friendship between a rich man in a wheelchair and a down-on-his-luck ex-convict
Images: IMDb
The Intouchables
An emotional drama based on a real story, following an 18-year-old's struggles with his identity in a strict, religious community
Images: IMDb
Boy Erased
A thrilling documentary revealing the wild. A true story of a $35 million submarine deal involving the FBI, Pablo Escobar, and the Russian Mafia
Operation Odessa
Images: IMDb
A heartwarming true story about an Irish woman's quest to find the child she was forced to give up many years ago
Philomena
Images: IMDb
A hilarious comedy about the making of ‘The Room,’ a famously bad film, and the eccentricities of its filmmaker, Tommy Wiseau
The Disaster Artist
Images: IMDb
A thoughtful film exploring themes of transition and identity, with a personal and honest narrative
Mutt
Images: IMDb
A moving depiction of the Miracle in the Andes, focusing on the human spirit and survival in the face of tragedy
Society of the Snow
Images: IMDb
Holy Spider
Images: IMDb
A gripping crime thriller offering a nuanced perspective on justice and corruption in Iran, based on true events
