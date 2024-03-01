Heading 3
Hollywood movies releasing in March 2024
The second installment of the much-loved sci-fi movie, Dune is coming in cinemas on March 1st
Dune: Part Two
Directed by Jeff Wadlow, it is a supernatural horror movie Releasing in cinemas on March 8th
Imaginary
The fourth installment of Kung Fu Panda franchise is set to release in theaters on March 8th
Kung Fu Panda 4
Millie Bobby Brown starrer Damsel is an American dark fantasy film. It is scheduled for a release on Netflix on March 8th
Damsel
Set to release in theaters on March 15th, It is an adventure movie directed by Siman Cellan Jones
Arthur The King
It is a thriller that stars Al Pacino, Michael Keaton, and Joana Kulig. The movie is directed by Keaton himself. Coming in theaters on March 15th
Knox Goes Away
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and is directed by Gil Kenan. The movie is slated for a release on March 22nd
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Immaculate is a psychological horror movie directed by Michael Mohan. The movie is scheduled for a March 22nd release
Immaculate
Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor against each other, Road House is coming to Prime Video on March 21st
Road House
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
The fifth entry in the MonsterVerse will pit Kong and Godzilla against a colossal and undiscovered threat. It is coming in theaters on March 29th
