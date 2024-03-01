Heading 3

MARCH 01, 2024

Hollywood movies releasing in March 2024

The second installment of the much-loved sci-fi movie, Dune is coming in cinemas on March 1st

Dune: Part Two

Directed by Jeff Wadlow, it is a supernatural horror movie Releasing in cinemas on March 8th

Imaginary

The fourth installment of Kung Fu Panda franchise is set to release in theaters on March 8th

Kung Fu Panda 4

Millie Bobby Brown starrer Damsel is an American dark fantasy film. It is scheduled for a release on Netflix on March 8th

Damsel

Set to release in theaters on March 15th, It is an adventure movie directed by Siman Cellan Jones

Arthur The King

It is a thriller that stars Al Pacino, Michael Keaton, and Joana Kulig. The movie is directed by Keaton himself. Coming in theaters on March 15th

Knox Goes Away

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and is directed by Gil Kenan. The movie is slated for a release on March 22nd

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Immaculate is a psychological horror movie directed by Michael Mohan. The movie is scheduled for a March 22nd release

Immaculate

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor against each other, Road House is coming to Prime Video on March 21st

Road House

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

The fifth entry in the MonsterVerse will pit Kong and Godzilla against a colossal and undiscovered threat. It is coming in theaters on March 29th

