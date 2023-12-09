Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
December 09, 2023
Hollywood movies to watch
"Pulp Fiction" is known for its sharp and memorable dialogue, it's a darkly comedic exploration of the criminal underworld
Pulp Fiction
Image Source: imdb
"Titanic" follows the love story between Jack and Rose, two passengers from different social classes, as the ship tragically sinks
Image Source: imdb
Titanic
"The Dark Knight" is a gritty superhero film that pits Batman against the Joker, a sadistic criminal mastermind
The Dark Knight
Image Source: imdb
tells the story of a Jewish father's efforts to protect his young son
Life is Beautiful (La vita è bella)
Image Source: imdb
"The Godfather" is a classic crime movie that follows the Corleone family, one of the most powerful mafia clans in America
The Godfather
Image Source: imdb
This daring adventure follows Captain Jack Sparrow as he tries to rescue his stolen ship and save the governor's daughter from cursed pirates
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Image Source: imdb
Directed by James Cameron, "Avatar" is a visually groundbreaking fiction film set on the alien planet of Pandora
Avatar
Image Source: imdb
A psychological thriller that follows the story of a secretary who checks into a mysterious motel run by a disturbed innkeeper
Psycho
Image Source: imdb
Inception
Image Source: imdb
"Inception" is a mind-bending heist film where a team of thieves enters the dreams of their targets to steal their secrets
Directed by Barry Levinson, this movie follows the journey of a self-centered man who discovers that his estranged brother is an autistic savant with an extraordinary ability for numbers
Rain Man
Image Source: imdb
