Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

 December 09, 2023

Hollywood movies to watch

"Pulp Fiction" is known for its sharp and memorable dialogue, it's a darkly comedic exploration of the criminal underworld

Pulp Fiction

Image Source: imdb

"Titanic" follows the love story between Jack and Rose, two passengers from different social classes, as the ship tragically sinks

Image Source: imdb

Titanic

"The Dark Knight" is a gritty superhero film that pits Batman against the Joker, a sadistic criminal mastermind

The Dark Knight

Image Source: imdb

tells the story of a Jewish father's efforts to protect his young son 

Life is Beautiful (La vita è bella) 

Image Source: imdb

"The Godfather" is a classic crime movie that follows the Corleone family, one of the most powerful mafia clans in America

The Godfather 

Image Source: imdb

This daring adventure follows Captain Jack Sparrow as he tries to rescue his stolen ship and save the governor's daughter from cursed pirates

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Image Source: imdb

Directed by James Cameron, "Avatar" is a visually groundbreaking fiction film set on the alien planet of Pandora

Avatar 

Image Source: imdb

A psychological thriller that follows the story of a secretary who checks into a mysterious motel run by a disturbed innkeeper

Psycho 

Image Source: imdb

Inception 

Image Source: imdb

"Inception" is a mind-bending heist film where a team of thieves enters the dreams of their targets to steal their secrets

Directed by Barry Levinson, this movie follows the journey of a self-centered man who discovers that his estranged brother is an autistic savant with an extraordinary ability for numbers

Rain Man

Image Source: imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here