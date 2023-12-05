Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

December 05, 2023

 Hollywood movies with amazing fashion

Showcasing luxurious Gucci designs, it dives into the high-stakes world of luxury fashion, portraying iconic '80s Italian style 

House of Gucci

Image: Imdb

A charming film highlighting elegant post-war couture, inspired by true events, showcasing the exquisite craftsmanship of the fashion world

Image: Imdb

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

 Bringing the '60s and modern fashion together, the movie offers a stylish visual feast, illustrating a captivating contrast of vintage and contemporary designs

Last Night in Soho

Image: Imdb

Celebrating haute couture in a small Australian town, the film features glamorous period fashion, transforming the town's style and its inhabitants

The Dressmaker

Image: Imdb

A fashion-forward showcase, portraying the characters' iconic and diverse styles, influencing trends and setting fashion standards for a generation

Sex and the City 

Image: Imdb

Capturing the cutthroat fashion industry, the film demonstrate high-end couture and chic office attire, epitomizing the glamor and demands of the fashion world

The Devil Wears Prada 

Image: Imdb

Discovering the origin of a fashion icon, it presents rebellious, punk-inspired designs, showcasing a darker and edgier side to the world of high fashion

Cruella 

Image: Imdb

A movie about obsession and artistry in fashion, the film elegantly showcases the meticulous craftsmanship and exquisite designs in the world of haute couture

Phantom Thread

Image: Imdb

Coco Before Chanel 

Image: Imdb

Portraying the early life of Coco Chanel, the film shows the designer's journey and showcases the beginnings of her iconic, timeless fashion sensibilities

A timeless classic known for its influence on fashion, presenting a mix of menswear-inspired clothing and casual yet sophisticated style

Annie Hall

Image: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here