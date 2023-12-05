Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
December 05, 2023
Hollywood movies with amazing fashion
Showcasing luxurious Gucci designs, it dives into the high-stakes world of luxury fashion, portraying iconic '80s Italian style
House of Gucci
Image: Imdb
A charming film highlighting elegant post-war couture, inspired by true events, showcasing the exquisite craftsmanship of the fashion world
Image: Imdb
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Bringing the '60s and modern fashion together, the movie offers a stylish visual feast, illustrating a captivating contrast of vintage and contemporary designs
Last Night in Soho
Image: Imdb
Celebrating haute couture in a small Australian town, the film features glamorous period fashion, transforming the town's style and its inhabitants
The Dressmaker
Image: Imdb
A fashion-forward showcase, portraying the characters' iconic and diverse styles, influencing trends and setting fashion standards for a generation
Sex and the City
Image: Imdb
Capturing the cutthroat fashion industry, the film demonstrate high-end couture and chic office attire, epitomizing the glamor and demands of the fashion world
The Devil Wears Prada
Image: Imdb
Discovering the origin of a fashion icon, it presents rebellious, punk-inspired designs, showcasing a darker and edgier side to the world of high fashion
Cruella
Image: Imdb
A movie about obsession and artistry in fashion, the film elegantly showcases the meticulous craftsmanship and exquisite designs in the world of haute couture
Phantom Thread
Image: Imdb
Coco Before Chanel
Image: Imdb
Portraying the early life of Coco Chanel, the film shows the designer's journey and showcases the beginnings of her iconic, timeless fashion sensibilities
A timeless classic known for its influence on fashion, presenting a mix of menswear-inspired clothing and casual yet sophisticated style
Annie Hall
Image: Imdb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.