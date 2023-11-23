Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

November 23, 2023

Hollywood movies with child protagonist 

Directed by Steven Spielberg, E.T. follows the friendship between a young boy, Elliott, and an extraterrestrial stranded on Earth. This heartwarming sci-fi classic explores themes of friendship, adventure, and the power of empathy

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Based on Roald Dahl's novel, Matilda, directed by Danny DeVito, tells the story of a gifted young girl with telekinetic powers navigating her challenging family life and standing up to the formidable school principal, Miss Trunchbull

Matilda

This holiday comedy features Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, a young boy accidentally left behind by his family during Christmas vacation. Kevin's hilarious antics to fend off burglars make for a timeless family favorite

Home Alone

M. Night Shyamalan's supernatural thriller stars Haley Joel Osment as Cole Sear, a young boy who can see and communicate with the dead. The film is known for its chilling atmosphere and Osment's remarkable performance

The Sixth Sense

It enchants viewers with a spellbinding cinematic journey through the magical world of Hogwarts, chronicling the growth of a young wizard, Harry Potter, as he faces dark forces and discovers the power of friendship and bravery

Harry Potter

The Karate Kid is a coming-of-age sports drama that follows a teenager learning martial arts from Mr. Han. The film explores themes of mentorship, friendship, and self-discipline

The Karate Kid

This comedy-drama directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris revolves around Olive Hoover, a young girl with dreams of winning a beauty pageant. The film explores the quirks of family dynamics and the pursuit of personal aspirations

Little Miss Sunshine

Baby's Day Out is a delightful family comedy that follows the misadventures of Baby Bink as he explores the city, outsmarting a trio of bumbling kidnappers in a series of hilarious escapades

Baby’s Day Out

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory 

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory takes audiences on a whimsical journey as young Charlie Bucket wins a golden ticket, gaining access to Willy Wonka's magical chocolate factory, where sweet wonders and moral lessons await

Hugo follows the adventures of Hugo Cabret, a young orphan living in a Parisian train station. Asa Butterfield brings the character to life in this visually stunning tale of magic, cinema, and discovery

Hugo

