December 30, 2023
Hollywood movies with unrequited love
Navigate the nonlinear journey of Tom and Summer's relationship, witnessing the agony of unrequited love as Tom reflects on the highs and lows of their time together
500 Days of Summer (2009)
Image source: IMDb
In the Mood for Love delicately portrays the unspoken connection between neighbors Mr. Chow and Mrs. Chan, their unfulfilled desires echoing in the narrow corridors of 1960s Hong Kong
Image source: IMDb
In the Mood for Love (2000)
In the timeless classic Casablanca, Rick's unfulfilled love for Ilsa unfolds against the backdrop of World War II, creating a poignant tale of sacrifice and enduring affection
Casablanca (1942)
Image source: IMDb
Briony's misinterpretations lead to devastating consequences in this poignant drama, highlighting the lasting repercussions of unrequited love during a pivotal moment in history
Atonement (2007)
Image source: IMDb
Set in the bohemian world of Paris, Moulin Rouge! weaves a tragic love story between Christian and Satine, showcasing the heartbreak that accompanies unattainable passion
Moulin Rouge! (2001)
Image source: IMDb
Witness the forbidden love between Ennis and Jack in the rugged landscapes of Wyoming, exploring the challenges and heartache that arise from societal expectations
Brokeback Mountain (2005)
Image source: IMDb
In a futuristic love story, Theodore's unrequited emotions for an artificial intelligence named Samantha offer a unique perspective on the complexities of human connection
Her (2013)
Image source: IMDb
The Great Gatsby (2013)
Image source: IMDb
Jay Gatsby's relentless pursuit of Daisy Buchanan in the roaring '20s unfolds as a tragic tale of unrequited love, wealth, and the illusions of the American Dream
In this classic romance, Nickie and Terry's chance encounter leads to a love that faces insurmountable obstacles, creating a timeless portrayal of unfulfilled desires
An Affair to Remember (1957)
Image source: IMDb
Sebastian and Mia's diverging paths in the pursuit of their dreams intertwine with the theme of unrequited love, presenting a modern musical ode to the complexities of relationships
La La Land (2016)
Image source: IMDb
