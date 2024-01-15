Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
January 15, 2024
Hollywood romantic comedy movies
Ben's carefree life takes a turn when a one-night stand reveals a surprise pregnancy, bringing humor and unexpected romance
Knocked Up
Viola disguises herself as her brother at a boarding school, leading to comedic chaos and a sweet soccer romance
She's the Man
Follow the intertwining tales of eight couples navigating love and relationships in the bustling weeks before Christmas in London
Love Actually
Henry falls for Lucy, but her short-term memory loss means he has to win her heart anew every day, creating heartwarming challenges
50 First Dates
A boss forces her assistant into a fake marriage to avoid deportation, resulting in unexpected love and humorous situations
The Proposal
Joe and Kathleen unknowingly fall in love online, unaware of their real-life business rivalry in this charming internet-age romance
You've Got Mail
Ben bets he can make a woman fall in love in 10 days, leading to hilarious misunderstandings and genuine connections
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
A control-freak producer clashes with a blunt relationship expert, leading to comedic battles and, eventually, unexpected romance
The Ugly Truth
A widowed man's son seeks love for his dad through a radio talk show, resulting in a heartwarming, long-distance connection
Sleepless in Seattle
Notting Hill
A bookshop owner's life changes when he falls in love with a famous film star, exploring the challenges of love across different world
