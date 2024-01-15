Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

January 15, 2024

Hollywood romantic comedy movies

Ben's carefree life takes a turn when a one-night stand reveals a surprise pregnancy, bringing humor and unexpected romance

Knocked Up 

Viola disguises herself as her brother at a boarding school, leading to comedic chaos and a sweet soccer romance

She's the Man 

Follow the intertwining tales of eight couples navigating love and relationships in the bustling weeks before Christmas in London

Love Actually

Henry falls for Lucy, but her short-term memory loss means he has to win her heart anew every day, creating heartwarming challenges

50 First Dates 

A boss forces her assistant into a fake marriage to avoid deportation, resulting in unexpected love and humorous situations

The Proposal 

Joe and Kathleen unknowingly fall in love online, unaware of their real-life business rivalry in this charming internet-age romance

You've Got Mail

Ben bets he can make a woman fall in love in 10 days, leading to hilarious misunderstandings and genuine connections

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days 

A control-freak producer clashes with a blunt relationship expert, leading to comedic battles and, eventually, unexpected romance

The Ugly Truth

A widowed man's son seeks love for his dad through a radio talk show, resulting in a heartwarming, long-distance connection

Sleepless in Seattle

Notting Hill 

A bookshop owner's life changes when he falls in love with a famous film star, exploring the challenges of love across different world

