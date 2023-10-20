Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
20 OCTOBER, 2023
10 Hollywood Series of All Time
The teen series is based on a novel and revolves around the events leading up to a high school student’s suicide and her family and friends uncovering the reason behind it
13 Reasons Why
Image: IMDb
The modern-day reimagining of the classic Archie Comics follows the lives of teenagers in fictional town called Riverdale
Riverdale
Image: IMDb
he science fiction series revolves around a group of kids who live in a small town where they discover supernatural events and government conspiracies
Image: IMDb
Stranger things
A Spanish series on a group of robbers who plan and execute the biggest heist on the Bank of Spain and Royal Mint of Spain
Money Heist (La Casa de Papel)
Image: IMDb
The supernatural series focuses on two Vampire brothers and a girl living in Mystic Falls, Virginia
The Vampire Diaries
Image: IMDb
The classic series is all about a group of friends facing life's ups and downs together
Friends
Image: IMDb
The fictional series of Westeros and Essos, and is popular for its complex characters, political plot, and epic battles
Game of Thrones
Image: IMDb
The crime-based series features a high school chemistry teacher turned methamphetamine manufacturer as he enters the underworld to secure his family’s future
Breaking Bad
Image: IMDb
This comic book series focuses on the struggles a group of people faced while surviving the world run by zombies
The Walking Dead
Image: IMDb
The coming-of-age series tells about a socially awkward teenager who runs a secret sex therapy clinic and addresses various high school students' issues
Sex Education
Image: IMDb
