20 OCTOBER, 2023

 10 Hollywood Series of All Time

The teen series is based on a novel and revolves around the events leading up to a high school student’s suicide and her family and friends uncovering the reason behind it

13 Reasons Why

Image: IMDb

The modern-day reimagining of the classic Archie Comics follows the lives of teenagers in fictional town called Riverdale

Riverdale

Image: IMDb

he science fiction series revolves around a group of kids who live in a small town where they discover supernatural events and government conspiracies

Image: IMDb

Stranger things

A Spanish series on a group of robbers who plan and execute the biggest heist on the Bank of Spain and Royal Mint of Spain

 Money Heist (La Casa de Papel)

Image: IMDb

The supernatural series focuses on two Vampire brothers and a girl living in Mystic Falls, Virginia

The Vampire Diaries

Image: IMDb

The classic series is all about a group of friends facing life's ups and downs together

Friends

Image: IMDb

The fictional series of Westeros and Essos, and is popular for its complex characters, political plot, and epic battles

Game of Thrones

Image: IMDb

The crime-based series features a high school chemistry teacher turned methamphetamine manufacturer as he enters the underworld to secure his family’s future

Breaking Bad

Image: IMDb

This comic book series focuses on the struggles a group of people faced while surviving the world run by zombies 

The Walking Dead

Image: IMDb

The coming-of-age series tells about a socially awkward teenager who runs a secret sex therapy clinic and addresses various high school students' issues

Sex Education

Image: IMDb

