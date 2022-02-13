Entertainment

AKSHAT SUNDRANI

FEB 13, 2022

Hollywood stars & their Instagram Bios

Cara Delevingne

Embrace your weirdness STOP LABELLING START LIVING

Image: Cara Delevingne Instagram

My friends call me jen

Image: Jennifer Aniston Instagram

Jennifer Aniston

By grace, through faith

Image: Selena Gomez Instagram

Selena Gomez

Freedom to Dream

Image: David Beckham Instagram

David Beckham

Making America great again

Image: Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Chrissy Teigen

Happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time

Image: Taylor Swift Instagram

Taylor Swift

Actor. Producer. Running in movies since 1981

Image: Getty Images

Tom Cruise

love. light.

Image: Katy Perry Instagram

Katy Perry

“Live love & Laugh”

Image: Kevin Hart Instagram

Kevin Hart

Actor with a weirdly low voice and a confusing laugh. Occasionally cooks. Tzatziki goes with everything.. Fact.

Image: Florence Pugh Instagram

Florence Pugh

Vintage Gangster, Hippie Sailor

Image: Tatiana Gabrielle Hobson Instagram

Tatiana Gabrielle Hobson

