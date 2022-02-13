Entertainment
AKSHAT SUNDRANI
FEB 13, 2022
Hollywood stars & their Instagram Bios
Cara Delevingne
Embrace your weirdness STOP LABELLING START LIVING
Image: Cara Delevingne Instagram
My friends call me jen
Image: Jennifer Aniston Instagram
Jennifer Aniston
By grace, through faith
Image: Selena Gomez Instagram
Selena Gomez
Freedom to Dream
Image: David Beckham Instagram
David Beckham
Making America great again
Image: Chrissy Teigen Instagram
Chrissy Teigen
Happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time
Image: Taylor Swift Instagram
Taylor Swift
Actor. Producer. Running in movies since 1981
Image: Getty Images
Tom Cruise
love. light.
Image: Katy Perry Instagram
Katy Perry
“Live love & Laugh”
Image: Kevin Hart Instagram
Kevin Hart
Actor with a weirdly low voice and a confusing laugh. Occasionally cooks. Tzatziki goes with everything.. Fact.
Image: Florence Pugh Instagram
Florence Pugh
Vintage Gangster, Hippie Sailor
Image: Tatiana Gabrielle Hobson Instagram
Tatiana Gabrielle Hobson
