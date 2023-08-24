Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
August 24, 2023
Hollywood stars with most Insta followers
As of July 2023, Ronaldo has almost 598 million followers on instagram
Cristiano Ronaldo
Image: Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram
The professional footballer reportedly has around 480 million followers on Instagram
Lionel Messi
Image: Lionel Messi's Instagram
The Hollywood singer, performer, actor and producer has a following of around 426 on Instagram
Selena Gomez
Image: Selena Gomez's Instagram
The youngest in the Kardashian-Jenner lineage, Kylie Jennner has an Instagram following of 398 million followers
Kylie Jenner
Image: Kylie Jenner's Instagram
The popular actor reportedly has 389 followers on Instagram
The rock
Image: The Rock's Instagram
The famous singer-songwriter has a total of 378 followers on Instagram
Ariana Grande
Image: Ariana Grande's Instagram
The primary face of the Kardashian-Jenner brand currently has a following of 363 followers on Instagram
Kim Kardashian
Image: Kim Kardashian's Instagram
Beyoncé has a following of 316 million on Instagram
Beyonce
Image: Beyoncé's Instagram
Khloé Kardashian, the founder of 'The Good American' clothing brand has around 311 million followers on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian
Image: Khloe Kardashian's Instagram
The Canadian singer currently has a following of 283 million on Instagram
Justin Bieber
Image: Justin Bieber's Instagram
