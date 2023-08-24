Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

August 24, 2023

Hollywood stars with most Insta followers

As of July 2023, Ronaldo has almost 598 million followers on instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram

The professional footballer reportedly has around 480 million followers on Instagram

Lionel Messi

Image: Lionel Messi's Instagram

The Hollywood singer, performer, actor and producer has a following of around 426 on Instagram

Selena Gomez

Image: Selena Gomez's Instagram

The youngest in the Kardashian-Jenner lineage, Kylie Jennner has an Instagram following of 398 million followers

Kylie Jenner

Image: Kylie Jenner's Instagram

The popular actor reportedly has 389 followers on Instagram

The rock

Image: The Rock's Instagram

The famous singer-songwriter has a total of 378 followers on Instagram

Ariana Grande

Image: Ariana Grande's Instagram

The primary face of the Kardashian-Jenner brand currently has a following of 363 followers on Instagram

Kim Kardashian

Image: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

Beyoncé has a following of 316 million on Instagram 

Beyonce

Image: Beyoncé's Instagram

Khloé Kardashian, the founder of 'The Good American' clothing brand has around 311 million followers on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian

Image: Khloe Kardashian's Instagram

The Canadian singer currently has a following of 283 million on Instagram

Justin Bieber 

Image: Justin Bieber's Instagram

