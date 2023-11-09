Heading 3

Hollywood Summer Love

Endless Love

Image: imdb

A tale of intense first love between David and Jade amidst parental disapproval, testing the strength of their passion during a turbulent summer

Sam and Suzy, two young runaways, explore innocent love on a New England island during the summer of 1965, evoking a playful adventure and the purity of youth

Moonrise Kingdom

Image: imdb

Follow a group of high school graduates navigating love, friendships, and change during their last summer before college, highlighting the complexities of relationships and personal growth

The Last Summer

Image: imdb

Set against the southern coast, it's a tale of a troubled teenage girl finding love and personal growth during a transformative summer, intertwined with family dynamics

The Last Song

Image: imdb

This romantic comedy set in Hawaii follows the story of a man falling for a woman with short-term memory loss

50 First Dates

Image: imdb

A classic romantic movie that follows a couple's passionate summer romance in the 1940s

The Notebook

Image: imdb

Set in a summer resort, this film revolves around a young woman's summer of self-discovery and romance with a dance instructor

Dirty Dancing

Image: imdb

While not a typical love story, this film explores the nonlinear nature of a relationship over 500 days during a summer in Los Angeles

500 Days of Summer

Image: imdb

Before Sunrise

Image: imdb

A chance encounter between two strangers on a train leads to a romantic exploration of Vienna during a single summer night

A raw and poignant portrayal of a couple's relationship, shown in flashbacks of their early days filled with love and summer memories

Blue Valentine

Image: imdb

