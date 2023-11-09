Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
NOVEMBER 9, 2023
Hollywood Summer Love
Endless Love
Image: imdb
A tale of intense first love between David and Jade amidst parental disapproval, testing the strength of their passion during a turbulent summer
Sam and Suzy, two young runaways, explore innocent love on a New England island during the summer of 1965, evoking a playful adventure and the purity of youth
Moonrise Kingdom
Image: imdb
Follow a group of high school graduates navigating love, friendships, and change during their last summer before college, highlighting the complexities of relationships and personal growth
The Last Summer
Image: imdb
Set against the southern coast, it's a tale of a troubled teenage girl finding love and personal growth during a transformative summer, intertwined with family dynamics
The Last Song
Image: imdb
This romantic comedy set in Hawaii follows the story of a man falling for a woman with short-term memory loss
50 First Dates
Image: imdb
A classic romantic movie that follows a couple's passionate summer romance in the 1940s
The Notebook
Image: imdb
Set in a summer resort, this film revolves around a young woman's summer of self-discovery and romance with a dance instructor
Dirty Dancing
Image: imdb
While not a typical love story, this film explores the nonlinear nature of a relationship over 500 days during a summer in Los Angeles
500 Days of Summer
Image: imdb
Before Sunrise
Image: imdb
A chance encounter between two strangers on a train leads to a romantic exploration of Vienna during a single summer night
A raw and poignant portrayal of a couple's relationship, shown in flashbacks of their early days filled with love and summer memories
Blue Valentine
Image: imdb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.