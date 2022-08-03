Heading 3
Hollywood's biggest celebrity feuds
Surabhi Redkar
AUGUST 03, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and thus began a shocking new beef
Will Smith and Chris Rock
Image: Kanye West Instagram
While the duo seem to have buried the hatchet now, their feud went on for several years and Drake once also claimed that it was West who leaked the news of his secret son
Drake and Kanye West
Image: Getty Images
Both rappers, Machinke Gun Kelly and Eminem have dissed each other on their tracks. MGK also released a song called Rap Devil as a play on Eminem’s 2013 track Rap God
Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem
Image: Getty Images
The action stars had a fall out when they worked together on Fast and Furious. The duo still haven't reconciled and Johnson recently also turned down Vin's offer to return to the franchise
Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson
Image: Getty Images
Cardi B and Nicki Minaj had a full fledged brawl at party in New York City and the former reportedly also threw a shoe at the fellow rapper
Cardi B and Nicki Minaj
Image: Getty Images
Taylor Swift and Kanye West had a famous fall out that began when the rapper interrupted her acceptance speech at the VMA's in 2009
Taylor Swift and Kanye West
Image: Getty Images
The Sex and the City co-stars are the opposite when it comes to their offscreen rapport. Kim once spoke about SJP in a 2018 interview and said, "I really think she could have been nicer."
Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker
Image: Getty Images
The Hollywood BFFs had a fallout in 2006 when Lindsay was spotted with Paris' ex-boyfriend. The duo has publicly dissed each other
Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan
Image: Getty Images
Bullet Train's cast has already attended the film's London and Paris premieres, for one of the events, Brad Pitt was seen wearing a skirt on the red carpet
Justin Bieber and Orlando Bloom
Image: Getty Images
Madonna sparked a feud with Lady Gaga claiming that Gaga took a cue from her famous song Express Yourself in her 2011 hit Born This Way
Madonna and Lady Gaga
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Lollapalooza 2022 Highlights