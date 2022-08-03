Heading 3

Hollywood's biggest celebrity feuds

Surabhi Redkar

AUGUST 03, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and thus began a shocking new beef

Will Smith and Chris Rock

Image: Kanye West Instagram

While the duo seem to have buried the hatchet now, their feud went on for several years and Drake once also claimed that it was West who leaked the news of his secret son

Drake and Kanye West

Image: Getty Images

Both rappers, Machinke Gun Kelly and Eminem have dissed each other on their tracks. MGK also released a song called Rap Devil as a play on Eminem’s 2013 track Rap God

Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem

Image: Getty Images 

The action stars had a fall out when they worked together on Fast and Furious. The duo still haven't reconciled and Johnson recently also turned down Vin's offer to return to the franchise

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson

Image: Getty Images

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj had a full fledged brawl at party in New York City and the former reportedly also threw a shoe at the fellow rapper

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj 

Image: Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Kanye West had a famous fall out that began when the rapper interrupted her acceptance speech at the VMA's in 2009

Taylor Swift and Kanye West

Image: Getty Images

The Sex and the City co-stars are the opposite when it comes to their offscreen rapport. Kim once spoke about SJP in a 2018 interview and said, "I really think she could have been nicer."

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker

Image: Getty Images

The Hollywood BFFs had a fallout in 2006 when Lindsay was spotted with Paris' ex-boyfriend. The duo has publicly dissed each other

Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan

Image: Getty Images

Bullet Train's cast has already attended the film's London and Paris premieres, for one of the events, Brad Pitt was seen wearing a skirt on the red carpet

Justin Bieber and Orlando Bloom

Image: Getty Images

Madonna sparked a feud with Lady Gaga claiming that Gaga took a cue from her famous song Express Yourself in her 2011 hit Born This Way

Madonna and Lady Gaga

