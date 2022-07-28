Heading 3
Hollywood's friendly exes
Surabhi Redkar
JULY 29, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Despite their dramatic split, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are in a good place now and the Friends star even said they are "buddies" now"
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt
Image: Getty Images
The former couple are not only great co-parents but also friendly exes who have also enjoyed double dates with their current partners
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin
Image: Getty Images
Joe's wife Sophie Turner is a major Swiftie and it's amazing how exes Taylor and Joe have moved ahead of their past of teenage romance
Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift
Image: Getty Images
Miranda Kerr has had nothing but kind words for ex-Orlando Bloom's girlfriend Katy Perry and speaking about him, she previously said, "He's really happy and I'm happy"
Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom
Image: Getty Images
Despite their breakup, there's no bad blood between the duo and Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield have remained friends
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston and ex-husband Justin Theroux remain good friends and are always supportive of each other's work and other achievements
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux
Image: Tallulah Willis Instagram
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis may not be together anymore but the duo always come together for each other's milestone moments
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis
Image: Getty Images
Dobrev met Somerhalder on the set of their breakout CW series The Vampire Diaries although after their breakup as well, the duo have remained close friends
Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder
Image: Getty Images
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian continued to remain close despite their breakup and have been known to be great co-parents to their three kids
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian
Image: Getty Images
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet who announced their divorce confirmed that the duo will always be family to each other and remain close
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet
