Hollywood's friendly exes

Surabhi Redkar

JULY 29, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Despite their dramatic split, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are in a good place now and the Friends star even said they are "buddies" now"

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Image: Getty Images

The former couple are not only great co-parents but also friendly exes who have also enjoyed double dates with their current partners

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

Image: Getty Images

Joe's wife Sophie Turner is a major Swiftie and it's amazing how exes Taylor and Joe have moved ahead of their past of teenage romance

Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift 

Image: Getty Images

Miranda Kerr has had nothing but kind words for ex-Orlando Bloom's girlfriend Katy Perry and speaking about him, she previously said, "He's really happy and I'm happy"

Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom

Image: Getty Images

Despite their breakup, there's no bad blood between the duo and Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield have remained friends

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield 

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and ex-husband Justin Theroux remain good friends and are always supportive of each other's work and other achievements

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

Image: Tallulah Willis Instagram

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis may not be together anymore but the duo always come together for each other's milestone moments

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis

Image: Getty Images

Dobrev met Somerhalder on the set of their breakout CW series The Vampire Diaries although after their breakup as well, the duo have remained close friends

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder

Image: Getty Images

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian continued to remain close despite their breakup and have been known to be great co-parents to their three kids

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian

Image: Getty Images

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet who announced their divorce confirmed that the duo will always be family to each other and remain close

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

