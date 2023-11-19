Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

November 19, 2023

Hollywood’s One-sided Love

The film explores the one-sided nature of Tom's love for Summer. While Tom is head over heels for Summer, she doesn't share the same feelings

500 Days of Summer

Scott Pilgrim falls for Ramona Flowers, but she comes with a complicated past. Throughout the film, Scott has to battle Ramona's seven evil exes to win her heart

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Jenny's relationship with Forrest Gump can be seen as a form of one-sided love. While Forrest genuinely loves Jenny, she struggles with her own demons and uncertainties

Forrest Gump

Jay Gatsby's love for Daisy Buchanan is a central theme in the story. Despite Gatsby's immense wealth and lavish parties, he cannot fully attain the love of Daisy, who is entangled in her own world of privilege and societal expectations

The Great Gatsby

Flipped tells the story of Bryce and Julianna, who have differing perspectives on their relationship as they grow up. While Julianna falls for Bryce, he initially sees her as a nuisance

Flipped

The film revolves around Mary Horowitz, who develops a one-sided love for Steve after a brief encounter

All About Steve

Julianne realizes her love for her best friend, Michael, just as he is about to marry someone else. Her attempt to sabotage the wedding stems from her realization of her one-sided love and fear of losing him

 My Best Friend's Wedding

Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a jazz musician, face challenges in their romantic relationship as they pursue their dreams. The film touches on the sacrifices and one-sided aspects of their love

La La Land

Her

Theodore falls in love with an artificial intelligence operating system named Samantha. The film shows human emotions and connections, portraying a unique form of one-sided love

Pat Solitano, played by Bradley Cooper, is a man trying to reconcile with his ex-wife. The film explores the complexities of love and mental health, with Pat's journey reflecting the challenges of one-sided love

Silver Linings Playbook

