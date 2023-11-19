Hollywood’s One-sided Love

The film explores the one-sided nature of Tom's love for Summer. While Tom is head over heels for Summer, she doesn't share the same feelings
500 Days of Summer
Image: Imdb
Scott Pilgrim falls for Ramona Flowers, but she comes with a complicated past. Throughout the film, Scott has to battle Ramona's seven evil exes to win her heart
Image: Imdb
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Jenny's relationship with Forrest Gump can be seen as a form of one-sided love. While Forrest genuinely loves Jenny, she struggles with her own demons and uncertainties
Forrest Gump
Image: Imdb
Jay Gatsby's love for Daisy Buchanan is a central theme in the story. Despite Gatsby's immense wealth and lavish parties, he cannot fully attain the love of Daisy, who is entangled in her own world of privilege and societal expectations
The Great Gatsby
Image: Imdb
Flipped tells the story of Bryce and Julianna, who have differing perspectives on their relationship as they grow up. While Julianna falls for Bryce, he initially sees her as a nuisance
Flipped
Image: Imdb
The film revolves around Mary Horowitz, who develops a one-sided love for Steve after a brief encounter
All About Steve
Image: Imdb
Julianne realizes her love for her best friend, Michael, just as he is about to marry someone else. Her attempt to sabotage the wedding stems from her realization of her one-sided love and fear of losing him
My Best Friend's Wedding
Image: Imdb
Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a jazz musician, face challenges in their romantic relationship as they pursue their dreams. The film touches on the sacrifices and one-sided aspects of their love
La La Land
Image: Imdb
Her
Image: Imdb
Theodore falls in love with an artificial intelligence operating system named Samantha. The film shows human emotions and connections, portraying a unique form of one-sided love
Pat Solitano, played by Bradley Cooper, is a man trying to reconcile with his ex-wife. The film explores the complexities of love and mental health, with Pat's journey reflecting the challenges of one-sided love