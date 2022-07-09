Heading 3
Hollywood's rekindled romances
JULY 10, 2022
The Bennifer comeback made fans dance with joy. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck look happier than ever after rekindling their romance 17 years after their split
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
After they began dating in 2007, Justin and Jessica broke up for a bit in 2011 although the couple got back together again and tied the knot a year later
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
The duo who got married in 2001 had filed for divorce in 2011 after hitting a rough patch but the duo later reconciled and called off their divorce
Kobe and Vanessa Bryant
Pink and Carey Hart tied the knot in 2006 but parted ways in 2008. Although the couple reconciled and got back together a year later and have been going strong ever since
Pink and Carey Hart
While Justin and Hailey separated for a while after first getting together, the couple eventually reconnected and tied the knot in 2018
Justin and Hailey Bieber
Cardi B shocked fans when she filed for divorce from Offset after tying the knot in 2017. Although the couple eventually got back together and have been together ever since
Cardi B and Offset
The royal couple had briefly split during their courtship back in 2007 before reuniting two months later and eventually tying the knot in 2011
Prince William and Kate Middleton
The Game of Thrones couple had briefly broken up in 2012 during their relationship although they got back together soon and later tied the knot in 2018
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington
Five years after splitting up in 2017 the comedian and actress got back together again and called it the best thing to come out of the pandemic
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor
The Friends star and Snow Patrol frontman got engaged in 2014 but broke it off one year later. They reconnected a year later and have been going strong ever since
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid
