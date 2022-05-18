Entertainment

Priyanka Goud

MAY 18, 2022

A home tour of superstar Mahesh Babu

Image: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram

Every corner of Mahesh Babu’s home is especially looked after by his wife Namrata and the luxurious mansion. From the big living room to the greenery-filled backyard

Mahesh Babu mansion in Hyderabad

Image: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram

Mahesh Babu loves spending time with his family in the lounge area on this big and soft sofa. The family also binge-watch their favourite shows and movies in the lounge area

Lounge area

Mahesh Babu’s bedroom is nothing but a dream with a perfect view

Image: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram

Mahesh Babu and Namrata's room

Sitara's bedroom is filled with pinkness, from wardrobe to rugs, pink is all she needs. Don't miss out on her cute little study table

Image: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram

Sitara's pink bedroom

Image: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram

Gautam loves gaming and his bedroom is an insight into it

Gautam’s bedroom

Image: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram

Mahesh Babu’s backyard is the best place in his house. It is huge and is filled with greenery, his two dogs love spending most of their time in the backyard

Green backyard

Image: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram

Mahesh Babu owns a special personalised gym at his home. Namrata calls it Masters Den, a big home screen, gym equipment, and his wallpaper-sized photo with an inspirational quote

Gym

Image: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram

During the summers, Mahesh loves swimming with his kids at his poolside

Pool

Image: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram

Namrata is a theist and always teaches her kids to worship God. Their prayer room is a place filled with peace and happiness

Prayers room

