MAY 18, 2022
A home tour of superstar Mahesh Babu
Image: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram
Every corner of Mahesh Babu’s home is especially looked after by his wife Namrata and the luxurious mansion. From the big living room to the greenery-filled backyard
Mahesh Babu mansion in Hyderabad
Mahesh Babu loves spending time with his family in the lounge area on this big and soft sofa. The family also binge-watch their favourite shows and movies in the lounge area
Lounge area
Mahesh Babu’s bedroom is nothing but a dream with a perfect view
Image: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram
Mahesh Babu and Namrata's room
Sitara's bedroom is filled with pinkness, from wardrobe to rugs, pink is all she needs. Don't miss out on her cute little study table
Image: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram
Sitara's pink bedroom
Image: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram
Gautam loves gaming and his bedroom is an insight into it
Gautam’s bedroom
Image: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram
Mahesh Babu’s backyard is the best place in his house. It is huge and is filled with greenery, his two dogs love spending most of their time in the backyard
Green backyard
Image: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram
Mahesh Babu owns a special personalised gym at his home. Namrata calls it Masters Den, a big home screen, gym equipment, and his wallpaper-sized photo with an inspirational quote
Gym
Image: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram
During the summers, Mahesh loves swimming with his kids at his poolside
Pool
Image: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram
Namrata is a theist and always teaches her kids to worship God. Their prayer room is a place filled with peace and happiness
Prayers room
