Hospital Playlist: Know the characters
Five doctors who have been friends since their undergraduate years maintain their close bond and share a deep love for music while working together at the same hospital
The show spans across two seasons and has an upcoming spin-off coming soon staring Go Yoon Jung and Kang You Seok
Jo Jung Suk plays Lee Ik Jun, a general surgery assistant professor who's raising his son alone after a divorce caused by a long-distance marriage
Lee Ik Joon
Yoo Yeon Seok portrays Ahn Jeong Won, an assistant professor of pediatric surgery, and the hospital founder's son. He comes from a family of priests and nuns and has been pursuing entry into a seminary to become a priest
Ahn Jeong Won/Andrea
Jung Kyung Ho takes on the role of Kim Jun Wan, initially an associate professor of cardiothoracic surgery who later becomes the chief of the CS department. Even though he might appear cold, he's warmhearted and kind in reality
Kim Jun Wan
Kim Dae Myung portrays Yang Seok Hyeong, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology, who values both his alone time and moments with loved ones
Yang Seok Hyeong
Jeon Mi Do portrays Chae Song Hwa, an associate professor of neurosurgery, who values her rest days just as much as her work life. Fans admire her perfection in everything she does
Chae Song Hwa
Shin Hyun Been plays Jang Gyeo Wool, initially a third-year resident who later becomes a fellow in general surgery. She serves as the sole resident for general surgery, and specialist doctors often depend on her assistance for cases beyond their expertise
Jang Gyeo Wool
Kwak Sun Young portrays Lee Ik Sun, who is Lee Ik Jun's younger sister. Later in the series, Kim Jun Wan starts dating her
Lee Ik Sun
Ahn Eun Jin takes on the role of Chu Min Ha, initially a second-year resident and later the chief resident in obstetrics and gynecology. She is in a relationship with Seok Hyeong, who is known for being a big romantic
Chu Min Ha