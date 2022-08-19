Heading 3
House of the Dragon: Things to know
AUGUST 21, 2022
Image: HBO Max
House of the Dragon, since it’s a prequel is set nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It will mainly focus on the history of House Targaryen
Timeline
Image: Getty Images
While Game of Thrones was based on George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire, the prequel show is based on Fire and Blood
Book
Image: Getty Images
House of the Dragon boasts of an amazing cast consisting of Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith as Rhaenyra and Prince Daemon Targaryen. The show also stars Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans and more
Cast
Image: HBO Max
House of the Dragon covers a particular era from the book, mainly the Dance of the Dragons, a civil war in which Targaryens turned against Targaryens
Dance of the Dragons
Image: Getty Images
With George R. R. Martin as co-creator, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik will be the showrunners for the Game of Thrones prequel
Showrunners
Image: HBO Max
Game Of Thrones theme had become a massive rage and the prequel's score will also be done by the same composer, Ramin Djawadi
Score
Image: HBO
House of the Dragon's first season will have 10 episodes. The episodes will be released weekly starting August 21
Episodes
Image: Getty Images
GOT alum Emilia Clarke spoke about the prequel and maintained that she has no doubt it will be an "enormous success"
Success
Image: Getty Images
Matt Smith spoke about how he bagged the role of Prince Daemon and said, "I had one screen test and it wasn't that secretive really."
Audition
Image: HBO
While Game of Thrones got us obsessed with Daenerys' three dragons, House of the Dragon will feature as many as 17 dragons
Dragons
