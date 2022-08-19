Heading 3

House of the Dragon: Things to know

Surabhi Redkar

AUGUST 21, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: HBO Max

House of the Dragon, since it’s a prequel is set nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It will mainly focus on the history of House Targaryen

Timeline

Image: Getty Images

While Game of Thrones was based on George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire, the prequel show is based on Fire and Blood

Book

Image: Getty Images

House of the Dragon boasts of an amazing cast consisting of Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith as Rhaenyra and Prince Daemon Targaryen. The show also stars Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans and more

Cast

Image: HBO Max 

House of the Dragon covers a particular era from the book, mainly the Dance of the Dragons, a civil war in which Targaryens turned against Targaryens

Dance of the Dragons

Image: Getty Images

With George R. R. Martin as co-creator, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik will be the showrunners for the Game of Thrones prequel

Showrunners

Image: HBO Max

Game Of Thrones theme had become a massive rage and the prequel's score will also be done by the same composer, Ramin Djawadi

Score

Image: HBO

House of the Dragon's first season will have 10 episodes. The episodes will be released weekly starting August 21

Episodes

Image: Getty Images

GOT alum Emilia Clarke spoke about the prequel and maintained that she has no doubt it will be an "enormous success"

Success

Image: Getty Images

Matt Smith spoke about how he bagged the role of Prince Daemon and said, "I had one screen test and it wasn't that secretive really."

Audition

Image: HBO

While Game of Thrones got us obsessed with Daenerys' three dragons, House of the Dragon will feature as many as 17 dragons

Dragons

