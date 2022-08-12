Heading 3

​​House of Hammer Trailer: Big Reveals

Surabhi Redkar

AUGUST 12, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

It all began last year after an anonymous account on Instagram revealed Armie Hammer's alleged explicit messages and accused him of abuse

Armie Hammer Allegations

The new trailer of House of Hammer showcases screengrabs of Hammer's alleged interactions including one where he calls himself, "100% a cannibal.”

Cannibalism

Two of Armie Hammer's alleged victims speak about their relationship with the actor in the documentary while also revealing details of the abuse they faced

Victims

Not only are Armie Hammer's DMs with his alleged victims revealed in the documentary, there are also voice notes that have been released

Voice Notes

The House of Hammer is all set to look at the complicated history of the Hammer family including abuse, political manipulation and financial fraud

Family History

Armie Hammer's aunt Casey Hammer makes an appearance in the trailer and will be one of the main personalities to speak about the history of the family

Casey Hammer

At one point in the trailer, Armie's aunt describes their family as, "Magnify Succession a million times and it was my family."

Succession

Since the allegations against him came out, Armie Hammer's Hollywood career has been halted with him being replaced in numerous roles

Hammer's Career

Armie Hammer's ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers did not make an appearance in the trailer and it's unclear if she will be a part of the documentary

Elizabeth Chambers

Amid the upcoming documentary, reports suggested that Armie Hammer was working at a hotel in Cayman Islands though his reps denied the same

Cayman Islands

