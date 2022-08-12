Heading 3
House of Hammer Trailer: Big Reveals
Surabhi Redkar
AUGUST 12, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
It all began last year after an anonymous account on Instagram revealed Armie Hammer's alleged explicit messages and accused him of abuse
Armie Hammer Allegations
Image: Getty Images
The new trailer of House of Hammer showcases screengrabs of Hammer's alleged interactions including one where he calls himself, "100% a cannibal.”
Cannibalism
Image: Getty Images
Two of Armie Hammer's alleged victims speak about their relationship with the actor in the documentary while also revealing details of the abuse they faced
Victims
Image: Getty Images
Not only are Armie Hammer's DMs with his alleged victims revealed in the documentary, there are also voice notes that have been released
Voice Notes
Image: Getty Images
The House of Hammer is all set to look at the complicated history of the Hammer family including abuse, political manipulation and financial fraud
Family History
Image: Getty Images
Armie Hammer's aunt Casey Hammer makes an appearance in the trailer and will be one of the main personalities to speak about the history of the family
Casey Hammer
Image: Getty Images
At one point in the trailer, Armie's aunt describes their family as, "Magnify Succession a million times and it was my family."
Succession
Image: Getty Images
Since the allegations against him came out, Armie Hammer's Hollywood career has been halted with him being replaced in numerous roles
Hammer's Career
Image: Getty Images
Armie Hammer's ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers did not make an appearance in the trailer and it's unclear if she will be a part of the documentary
Elizabeth Chambers
Image: Getty Images
Amid the upcoming documentary, reports suggested that Armie Hammer was working at a hotel in Cayman Islands though his reps denied the same
Cayman Islands
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Britney Spears-Kevin Federline's history