House of Hammer: Bombshell revelations
Surabhi Redkar
DEC 21, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Watergate Connection
Armie Hammer's family was reportedly caught making illegal campaign contributions to re-elect President Richard Nixon and had a connection to Watergate scandal
American Communist Party
Julius Hammer was Armie’s great-great grandfather, was a cofounder of the American Communist Party as revealed by the actor's aunt Casey
Casey Hammer
Armie's aunt Casey Hammer who has spoken in the docuseries claimed she has memories of being choked and suffocated and being sexually abused by her father
Stalking
Courtney Vucekovich claims that Armie Hammer first met her in a bar in Texas. Among other bigger claims such as that of abuse, Vucekovich also alleges that he stalked her
Cannibalism Claims
Paige Lorenze in the docuseries claims that Armie branded her with the letter “A.” As it was bleeding, he reportedly licked her blood
Sexual Assault
Among several women who came forward, one woman claims that Armie sexually assaulted her repeatedly and violently over the course of more than four hours in LA
Succession
At one point Armie's aunt who reveals details about the Hammer family history and describes them as, "Magnify Succession a million times and it was my family."
Dating Pattern
In the docuseries, Armie's alleged victims discuss a dating pattern which included identical movies and music he shared
Armie's Career
Amid all the shocking claims made by his victims in the docuseries, the actor's Hollywood career tanked with Armie losing out on several jobs
Family History
The docuseries claims in 1955, Bruce Whitlock was murdered by Julian Hammer after being shot two times with a revolver
