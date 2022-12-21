Heading 3

House of Hammer: Bombshell revelations

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 21, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Watergate Connection

Armie Hammer's family was reportedly caught making illegal campaign contributions to re-elect President Richard Nixon and had a connection to Watergate scandal

Image: Getty Images

American Communist Party

Julius Hammer was Armie’s great-great grandfather, was a cofounder of the American Communist Party as revealed by the actor's aunt Casey

Image: Getty Images

Casey Hammer

Armie's aunt Casey Hammer who has spoken in the docuseries claimed she has memories of being choked and suffocated and being sexually abused by her father

Image: Getty Images

Stalking

Courtney Vucekovich claims that Armie Hammer first met her in a bar in Texas. Among other bigger claims such as that of abuse, Vucekovich also alleges that he stalked her

Image: Getty Images

Cannibalism Claims

Paige Lorenze in the docuseries claims that Armie branded her with the letter “A.” As it was bleeding, he reportedly licked her blood

Image: Getty Images

Sexual Assault

Among several women who came forward, one woman claims that Armie sexually assaulted her repeatedly and violently over the course of more than four hours in LA

Image: Getty Images

Succession

At one point Armie's aunt who reveals details about the Hammer family history and describes them as, "Magnify Succession a million times and it was my family."

Image: Getty Images

Dating Pattern

In the docuseries, Armie's alleged victims discuss a dating pattern which included identical movies and music he shared

Image: Getty Images

Armie's Career

Amid all the shocking claims made by his victims in the docuseries, the actor's Hollywood career tanked with Armie losing out on several jobs

Image: Getty Images

Family History

The docuseries claims in 1955, Bruce Whitlock was murdered by Julian Hammer after being shot two times with a revolver

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Henry Cavill's style game

Click Here