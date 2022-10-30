House of the Dragon:
Cast's BTS clicks
Surabhi Redkar
OCT 30, 2022
Image: Milly Alcock Instagram
Alicent and Rhaenyra
While Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen's friendship may be complicated on the show, Emily Carey and Milly Alcock certainly share a sweet bond
Image: Milly Alcock Instagram
Ser Criston Cole
Fabien Frankel was spotted taking a nap on the set of House of the Dragon and Milly Alcock was around to capture this perfect click
Image: Fabien Frankel Instagram
Posers
Milly Alcock and Fabien Frankel seemed to have been enjoying a fun time on the set as the duo posed together for a goofy click
Image: Paddy Considine Instagram
Iron Throne Lunch
King Viserys I aka Paddy Considine seemed to be making the most of his position as he enjoyed a lunch while sitting on the Iron throne
Image: Emily Carey Instagram
Sharing The Throne
Emily Carey and Milly Alcock posed for the cutest photo while sitting on the Iron throne and Carey in the caption wrote, "A + R forever"
Image: Olivia Cooke Instagram
Olivia Cooke dropped a hilarious selfie from the set of House of the Dragon alongside Paddy Considine in his King Viserys costume seated on the Iron throne
Selfie Time
Image: Olivia Cooke Instagram
A Green Christmas
The Hightowers, Alicent aka Olivia Cooke and Otto aka Rhys Ifans posed for a funny Christmas photo on the set of the show
Image: Olivia Cooke Instagram
Driftmark Gang
This photo of Olivia Cooke, Emily D'Arcy, Fabien Frankel and Rhys Ifans chilling on location while shooting a portion for Driftmark scenes is beyond amazing
Image: Paddy Considine Instagram
Viserys Pre-Makeup
Paddy Considine shared a photo of himself getting ready to play King Viserys I and gave a glimpse of his makeup and prosthetics required for the same
Image: John Macmillan Instagram
Laenor's Selfie
John Macmillan who played Laenor Velaryon on the show dropped a fun selfie with his co-star and wrote "Gone fishing" making a hilarious reference to his character's journey
