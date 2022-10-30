Heading 3

​​House of the Dragon:
Cast's BTS clicks

Surabhi Redkar

OCT 30, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Milly Alcock Instagram

Alicent and Rhaenyra

While Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen's friendship may be complicated on the show, Emily Carey and Milly Alcock certainly share a sweet bond

Image: Milly Alcock Instagram

Ser Criston Cole 

Fabien Frankel was spotted taking a nap on the set of House of the Dragon and Milly Alcock was around to capture this perfect click

Image: Fabien Frankel Instagram

Posers 

Milly Alcock and Fabien Frankel seemed to have been enjoying a fun time on the set as the duo posed together for a goofy click

Image: Paddy Considine Instagram

Iron Throne Lunch

King Viserys I aka Paddy Considine seemed to be making the most of his position as he enjoyed a lunch while sitting on the Iron throne

Image: Emily Carey Instagram

Sharing The Throne 

Emily Carey and Milly Alcock posed for the cutest photo while sitting on the Iron throne and Carey in the caption wrote, "A + R forever"

Image: Olivia Cooke Instagram

Olivia Cooke dropped a hilarious selfie from the set of House of the Dragon alongside Paddy Considine in his King Viserys costume seated on the Iron throne

Selfie Time

Image: Olivia Cooke Instagram

A Green Christmas

The Hightowers, Alicent aka Olivia Cooke and Otto aka Rhys Ifans posed for a funny Christmas photo on the set of the show

Image: Olivia Cooke Instagram

Driftmark Gang

This photo of Olivia Cooke, Emily D'Arcy, Fabien Frankel and Rhys Ifans chilling on location while shooting a portion for Driftmark scenes is beyond amazing

Image: Paddy Considine Instagram

Viserys Pre-Makeup

Paddy Considine shared a photo of himself getting ready to play King Viserys I and gave a glimpse of his makeup and prosthetics required for the same

Image: John Macmillan Instagram

Laenor's Selfie

John Macmillan who played Laenor Velaryon on the show dropped a fun selfie with his co-star and wrote "Gone fishing" making a hilarious reference to his character's journey

