How Bollywood celebrated 

 Bhai Dooj 

November 17, 2020

Anushka Sharma shared a childhood photo of herself with her brother producer Karnesh Sharma

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video of her daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra & Viaan celebrating Bhai Dooj for the first time

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a video of her brother Junaid Khan

Preity G Zinta shared an adorable snap with her brothers on the occasion of Bhai Dooj

Sara Ali Khan shared pictures of herself with Ibrahim Ali Khan

They both looked regal in their traditional outfits

Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a rare picture of her brother and herself and added how she missed her brother

Kangana Ranaut wished her fans on the auspicious occasion as she shared a photo with her siblings

Sharad Kelkar wished his followers on Instagram as he shared a picture of himself touching his sister's feet

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a selfie with Ranbir Kapoor

