How Bollywood celebrated
Bhai Dooj November 17, 2020
Anushka Sharma shared a childhood photo of herself with her brother producer Karnesh Sharma
Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video of her daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra & Viaan celebrating Bhai Dooj for the first time
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a video of her brother Junaid Khan
Preity G Zinta shared an adorable snap with her brothers on the occasion of Bhai Dooj
Sara Ali Khan shared pictures of herself with Ibrahim Ali Khan
They both looked regal in their traditional outfits
Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a rare picture of her brother and herself and added how she missed her brother
Kangana Ranaut wished her fans on the auspicious occasion as she shared a photo with her siblings
Sharad Kelkar wished his followers on Instagram as he shared a picture of himself touching his sister's feet
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a selfie with Ranbir Kapoor
