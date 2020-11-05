Karwa Chauth November 05, 2020
2020:
How celebs
observed it
Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave fans a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth in LA as she kept a fast for Nick Jonas and stunned in a red saree
Newlywed Neha Kakkar shared an adorable video with her husband-singer Rohanpreet Singh on Karwa Chauth
Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video with husband Raj Kundra & shared how she was thankful for him
The actress added that Raj also has been observing the Karwa Chauth fast for the past 11 years
Natasha Dalal also joined in the Bollywood celebration as she was spotted at Anil Kapoor's home for the same
Newly married Niti Taylor shared a picture of her breaking the fast with husband Parikshit
Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu shared a selfie of her dressed in red traditional attire
Raveena Tandon Facetimed her husband & broke her fast
Bipasha Basu shared a throwback video of breaking her fast at a street with Karan Singh Grover last year
Bipasha gave her fans an insight into her celebration this year with romantic pictures
Here's a peek at the annual karwa chauth at Anil Kapoor's residence in full swing
Sonali Bendre shared a picture of her dressed in pink with Goldie Behl
Tahira Kashyap shared a picture of herself & added how Facetime has become a ritual for Karwa Chauth every year now
For more updates on BOLLYWOOD, follow PINKVILLA Click Here