Karwa Chauth
2020:
How celebs
observed it

November 05, 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave fans a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth in LA as she kept a fast for Nick Jonas and stunned in a red saree

Newlywed Neha Kakkar shared an adorable video with her husband-singer Rohanpreet Singh on Karwa Chauth

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video with husband Raj Kundra & shared how she was thankful for him

The actress added that Raj also has been observing the Karwa Chauth fast for the past 11 years

Natasha Dalal also joined in the Bollywood celebration as she was spotted at Anil Kapoor's home for the same

Newly married Niti Taylor shared a picture of her breaking the fast with husband Parikshit

Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu shared a selfie of her dressed in red traditional attire

Raveena Tandon Facetimed her husband & broke her fast

Bipasha Basu shared a throwback video of breaking her fast at a street with Karan Singh Grover last year

Bipasha gave her fans an insight into her celebration this year with romantic pictures

Here's a peek at the annual karwa chauth at Anil Kapoor's residence in full swing

Sonali Bendre shared a picture of her dressed in pink with Goldie Behl

Tahira Kashyap shared a picture of herself & added how Facetime has become a ritual for Karwa Chauth every year now

