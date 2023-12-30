Heading 3

December 30, 2023

How Michael Jordan became a billionaire

Michael Jordan amassed $94M from NBA contracts, yet his $1.8B wealth mostly originated from his time with the Chicago Bulls

Basketball career

Basketball career

Michael Jordan earned a massive $2.725 billion profit by selling his majority stake in the Charlotte Horne ts for an estimated $3 billion, after purchasing it for $275 million in 2010

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets

Jordan earned $3.8 billion pre-tax via brand deals with McDonald's, Gatorade, and Nike. His 1984 five-year Nike deal, initially $500,000 yearly, ended with a massive $130 million in the last year

Brand Deals

Brand Deals

Michael Jordan has earned significantly from his restaurants and tequila brand, raking in substantial revenue from these successful ventures

 Restaurants and tequila brand

Image source: X

Michael Jordan earned $1.8 billion from endorsements, notably $1.3 billion with Nike. In 2022, Nike paid him $256 million, exceeding his NBA career earnings

Endorsements

Endorsements

Jordan has earned over $150 million through his philanthropic endeavors, demonstrating a significant commitment to charitable contributions and positively impacting various causes and communities

Philanthropy

Philanthropy

Golf courses and estates have notably bolstered Michael Jordan's net worth by diversifying his investments, contributing substantially to his estimated $1.7 billion wealth.

Golf courses and estates

Image source: X

Investments

Investments

Jordan's diverse investments significantly boosted his net worth through partnerships, real estate holdings, sports teams, and brand affiliations

Retirement boosted Michael Jordan's net worth significantly due to thriving business ventures and investments, hitting $3 billion in 2023

Retirement

Retirement

Michael Jordan's net worth stands at an estimated $3 billion, earned through basketball, owning the Charlotte Hornets, and lucrative brand endorsements

Net worth

Net worth

