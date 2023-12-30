Heading 3
How Michael Jordan became a billionaire
Michael Jordan amassed $94M from NBA contracts, yet his $1.8B wealth mostly originated from his time with the Chicago Bulls
Basketball career
Michael Jordan earned a massive $2.725 billion profit by selling his majority stake in the Charlotte Horne ts for an estimated $3 billion, after purchasing it for $275 million in 2010
Charlotte Hornets
Jordan earned $3.8 billion pre-tax via brand deals with McDonald's, Gatorade, and Nike. His 1984 five-year Nike deal, initially $500,000 yearly, ended with a massive $130 million in the last year
Brand Deals
Michael Jordan has earned significantly from his restaurants and tequila brand, raking in substantial revenue from these successful ventures
Restaurants and tequila brand
Michael Jordan earned $1.8 billion from endorsements, notably $1.3 billion with Nike. In 2022, Nike paid him $256 million, exceeding his NBA career earnings
Endorsements
Jordan has earned over $150 million through his philanthropic endeavors, demonstrating a significant commitment to charitable contributions and positively impacting various causes and communities
Philanthropy
Golf courses and estates have notably bolstered Michael Jordan's net worth by diversifying his investments, contributing substantially to his estimated $1.7 billion wealth.
Golf courses and estates
Investments
Jordan's diverse investments significantly boosted his net worth through partnerships, real estate holdings, sports teams, and brand affiliations
Retirement boosted Michael Jordan's net worth significantly due to thriving business ventures and investments, hitting $3 billion in 2023
Retirement
Michael Jordan's net worth stands at an estimated $3 billion, earned through basketball, owning the Charlotte Hornets, and lucrative brand endorsements
Net worth
