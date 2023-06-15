Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

 Entertainment

JUNE 15, 2023

How much celebs make
through Instagram posts

With 251 million followers, Kohli is the most followed celebrity on Instagram and charges somewhere between 3.5-5 crore per post

Virat Kohli

Image: Virat Kohli instagram

Priyanka charges approximately Rs 2 crore per social media supposed

Image: Priyanka Chopra’s instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Alia Bhatt has a huge fan base of more than 58 million followers on Instagram. She charges approximately 1 crore for each post

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia bhatt instagram

The Badshah of Bollywood has 27 million followers on Instagram, changing around 80 lakhs to 1 crore for every brand endorsement

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Shah rukh khan’s instagram 

Deepika Padukone

Image: Deepika padukone’s instagram

Being one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood charges around 1.5-2 crore. She has 77 million followers

Image: Shraddha kapoor’s instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

The actress charges 1.5 crore for every Instagram post with a following of 80 million

For every post on Instagram, Katrina Kaif charges around 1 crore as she has 72.8 million followers

Katrina Kaif

Image: Katrina Kaif’s instagram

The actor approximately charges 3-4 crore for every Instagram brand endorsement

Ranveer Singh

Image: Ranveer singh’s instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Kareen kapoor’s instagram

With a following of 10.5 million, the actress approximately charges 1 crore for every post on Instagram

Image: Akshay kumar’s instagram 

The actor approximately charges over 1 crore for each post on Instagram with a following of 65.1 million

Akshay Kumar

