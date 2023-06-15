Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
JUNE 15, 2023
How much celebs make
through Instagram posts
With 251 million followers, Kohli is the most followed celebrity on Instagram and charges somewhere between 3.5-5 crore per post
Virat Kohli
Image: Virat Kohli instagram
Priyanka charges approximately Rs 2 crore per social media supposed
Image: Priyanka Chopra’s instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Alia Bhatt has a huge fan base of more than 58 million followers on Instagram. She charges approximately 1 crore for each post
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia bhatt instagram
The Badshah of Bollywood has 27 million followers on Instagram, changing around 80 lakhs to 1 crore for every brand endorsement
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Shah rukh khan’s instagram
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika padukone’s instagram
Being one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood charges around 1.5-2 crore. She has 77 million followers
Image: Shraddha kapoor’s instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
The actress charges 1.5 crore for every Instagram post with a following of 80 million
For every post on Instagram, Katrina Kaif charges around 1 crore as she has 72.8 million followers
Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif’s instagram
The actor approximately charges 3-4 crore for every Instagram brand endorsement
Ranveer Singh
Image: Ranveer singh’s instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Kareen kapoor’s instagram
With a following of 10.5 million, the actress approximately charges 1 crore for every post on Instagram
Image: Akshay kumar’s instagram
The actor approximately charges over 1 crore for each post on Instagram with a following of 65.1 million
Akshay Kumar
