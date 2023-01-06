JAN 06, 2023
How Nani met the love of his life
Image: Nani Instagram
Natural Star Nani and his better half Anjana Yelavarthy are one of the most adored couples in Tollywood
How they met?
Image: Nani Instagram
These two prove the saying 'friendship is the strongest foundation of love' as they were friends for a long time, before falling for one another
Friends turned lovers
Image: Anjana Yelavarthy Instagram
These two first met during the time when Nani was working as an RJ in Vizag. It was love at first sight for the Jersey actor
Love at first sight
Image: Nani Instagram
Despite having strong feelings, they took their time getting to know each other and were in a relationship for five years
Courtship
Image: Nani Instagram
The lovebirds managed to keep their affair under wraps for 5 long years, meanwhile gaining their families' approval
A secret affair
Image: Anjana Yelavarthy Instagram
Once they cemented their relationship, they finally tied the knot on 27th October in 2012 in an intimate ceremony
Taking the plunge
Image: Nani Instagram
After 5 years of enjoying marital bliss, the couple embraced parenthood and welcomed a baby boy named Arjun in 2017
Parenthood
Image: Nani Instagram
Even after being married for more than a decade Nani and Anjana Yelavarthy continue to set couple goals
A decade of pure bliss
Image: Nani Instagram
The couple also keeps the fans updated by sharing adorable sneak peeks of their precious moments on social media
Couple goals
Image: Nani Instagram
Their Instagram feed is also flooded with adorable pictures and videos of the two with their little bundle of joy, Arjun
The little bundle of joy!
