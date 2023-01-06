Heading 3

JAN 06, 2023

How Nani met the love of his life

Image: Nani Instagram

Natural Star Nani and his better half Anjana Yelavarthy are one of the most adored couples in Tollywood

How they met?

Image: Nani Instagram

These two prove the saying 'friendship is the strongest foundation of love' as they were friends for a long time, before falling for one another

Friends turned lovers

Image: Anjana Yelavarthy Instagram

These two first met during the time when Nani was working as an RJ in Vizag. It was love at first sight for the Jersey actor

Love at first sight

Image: Nani Instagram

Despite having strong feelings, they took their time getting to know each other and were in a relationship for five years

Courtship

Image: Nani Instagram

The lovebirds managed to keep their affair under wraps for 5 long years, meanwhile gaining their families' approval

A secret affair

Image: Anjana Yelavarthy Instagram

Once they cemented their relationship, they finally tied the knot on 27th October in 2012 in an intimate ceremony

Taking the plunge

Image: Nani Instagram

After 5 years of enjoying marital bliss, the couple embraced parenthood and welcomed a baby boy named Arjun in 2017

Parenthood

Image: Nani Instagram

Even after being married for more than a decade Nani and Anjana Yelavarthy continue to set couple goals

A decade of pure bliss

Image: Nani Instagram

The couple also keeps the fans updated by sharing adorable sneak peeks of their precious moments on social media

Couple goals

Image: Nani Instagram

Their Instagram feed is also flooded with adorable pictures and videos of the two with their little bundle of joy, Arjun

The little bundle of joy!

