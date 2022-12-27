DEC 27, 2022
Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram
Pushpa actor Allu Arjun looks extremely adorable as Megastar Chiranjeevi turned into his cheerleader for the day
Allu Arjun
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
This picture of the Spyder actor Mahesh Babu with his late father Krishan will always be remembered by fans
Mahesh Babu
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
This childhood picture of the Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde goes to show us why she has been winning hearts ever since she was a kid
Pooja Hegde
Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram
Baahubali star Anushka Shetty posing with her mom, dad, and brothers is a perfect fam-jam moment
Anushka Shetty
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
National Crush Rashmika Mandanna knows how to win hearts ever since she was a child, and here is the proof
Rashmika Mandanna
Keerthy Suresh
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is cuteness personified in this throwback picture of her trip with her parents
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The Salaar stars will melt your heart in this old picture of hugging her father, superstar Kamal Haasan as a little girl
Shruti Haasan
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
This throwback father and son picture of the RRR star Ram Charan with Megastar Chiranjeevi will make you travel back in time
Ram Charan
Image: Trisha Instagram
The Ponniyin Selvan star Trisha was born sassy, and this old photograph is proof
Trisha
