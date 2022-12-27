Heading 3

How South celebs looked like as kids

Prachi Malhotra

ENTERTAINMENT

DEC 27, 2022

Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun looks extremely adorable as Megastar Chiranjeevi turned into his cheerleader for the day

Allu Arjun

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

This picture of the Spyder actor Mahesh Babu with his late father Krishan will always be remembered by fans

Mahesh Babu

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

This childhood picture of the Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde goes to show us why she has been winning hearts ever since she was a kid

Pooja Hegde

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram

Baahubali star Anushka Shetty posing with her mom, dad, and brothers is a perfect fam-jam moment

Anushka Shetty

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna knows how to win hearts ever since she was a child, and here is the proof

Rashmika Mandanna

Keerthy Suresh

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is cuteness personified in this throwback picture of her trip with her parents

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

The Salaar stars will melt your heart in this old picture of hugging her father, superstar Kamal Haasan as a little girl

Shruti Haasan

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

This throwback father and son picture of the RRR star Ram Charan with Megastar Chiranjeevi will make you travel back in time

Ram Charan

Image: Trisha Instagram 

The Ponniyin Selvan star Trisha was born sassy, and this old photograph is proof

Trisha

