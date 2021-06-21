How stars celebrated Father’s Day 2021

June 21, 2021

Sara Ali Khan posted this cute childhood picture that included her father and brother
Arjun Kapoor shared a heart-warming family picture as he had a Father’s Day dinner with his family

Ananya Panday shared this adorable throwback picture with her fans

Kareena Kapoor Khan called her husband and her father superheroes in this heart-melting post

Ayushmann Khurrana penned a heartfelt note to his father and posted this throwback picture of his dad

Anushka Sharma gushed about the two exemplary men in her life on this Father’s Day

Janhvi Kapoor called herself the luckiest daughter in this sweet post

Vicky Kaushal posted a cute snap from his childhood on Father’s Day

Sidharth Malhotra shared this amazing throwback picture of his dad

We can’t stop admiring this selfie that Karisma Kapoor posted on the occasion of Father’s Day

For more updates on celebrities, Bollywood, and entertainment, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here