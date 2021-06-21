How stars celebrated Father’s Day 2021 June 21, 2021
Sara Ali Khan posted this cute childhood picture that included her father and brother
Arjun Kapoor shared a heart-warming family picture as he had a Father’s Day dinner with his family
Ananya Panday shared this adorable throwback picture with her fans
Kareena Kapoor Khan called her husband and her father superheroes in this heart-melting post
Ayushmann Khurrana penned a heartfelt note to his father and posted this throwback picture of his dad
Anushka Sharma gushed about the two exemplary men in her life on this Father’s Day
Janhvi Kapoor called herself the luckiest daughter in this sweet post
Vicky Kaushal posted a cute snap from his childhood on Father’s Day
Sidharth Malhotra shared this amazing throwback picture of his dad
We can’t stop admiring this selfie that Karisma Kapoor posted on the occasion of Father’s Day
