How stars celebrated Mother’s Day 2021

May 11, 2021

Sara Ali Khan posted a cute snap of her hugging her mother and said that they indeed made the best pair

Malaika Arora shared a throwback photo with her mom and her sister Amrita

Ananya Panday also celebrated the occasion by sharing an adorable throwback picture with her fans

We could not stop admiring the cute childhood snap that Siddhant Chaturvedi posted
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a lovely picture of her childhood to ring in Mother’s Day

Janhvi Kapoor remembered her mother Sridevi by uploading a heartwarming childhood picture

Kartik Aaryan called his mom ‘his happy place’ in his Mother’s Day tribute

Katrina Kaif too shared a cute throwback picture of her mom

Kiara Advani posted that there is nothing your mom can’t fix as she shared a snap with her mom

We can’t stop admiring the lovely throwback picture of her mom that Shraddha Kapoor posted

