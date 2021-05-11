How stars celebrated Mother’s Day 2021 May 11, 2021
Sara Ali Khan posted a cute snap of her hugging her mother and said that they indeed made the best pair
Malaika Arora shared a throwback photo with her mom and her sister Amrita
Ananya Panday also celebrated the occasion by sharing an adorable throwback picture with her fans
We could not stop admiring the cute childhood snap that Siddhant Chaturvedi posted
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a lovely picture of her childhood to ring in Mother’s Day
Janhvi Kapoor remembered her mother Sridevi by uploading a heartwarming childhood picture
Kartik Aaryan called his mom ‘his happy place’ in his Mother’s Day tribute
Katrina Kaif too shared a cute throwback picture of her mom
Kiara Advani posted that there is nothing your mom can’t fix as she shared a snap with her mom
We can’t stop admiring the lovely throwback picture of her mom that Shraddha Kapoor posted
