Pujya Doss

MARCH 08, 2024

Entertainment

How to binge-watch K-dramas?

Explore different genres like romance, comedy, thriller, or historical dramas. Read online reviews or ask friends for recommendations.

Find your K-Drama flavor

Choose a streaming service with a good K-drama selection, like Netflix, Viki, or Rakuten Viki. Check for free trials or subscriptions.

Pick the right platform

Stock up on your favorite treats to avoid hunger pangs during your marathon.

Prepare your snacks and drinks

Wear cozy clothes, grab comfy pillows and blankets to create a relaxing environment.

Get comfy

Turn off notifications on your phone and close unnecessary browser tabs to focus on the drama.

Minimize distractions

Take breaks to stretch, grab another snack, or avoid getting eye strain.

Pace yourself

Discuss the drama with friends online or join online forums to share your thoughts and theories.

Join the K-drama community

Look up basic phrases or words used in the drama to enhance your experience and maybe even impress your friends.

Learn some Korean

Listen to the drama's soundtrack to relive the emotions and create a playlist for future listening.

Explore the soundtrack

Avoid burnout by taking a break from K-dramas before starting your next one. Enjoy other hobbies or explore different TV shows in between.

Take a break after your binge

