Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
OCTOBER 11, 2023
How to get rid of strawberry legs?
It is referred to the small dark spots that actually are clogged pores containing dead skin, bacteria, and oil
Strawberry legs
Image: Pexels
Since the spots often resembles to that of the fruit's seeds, thus it is called strawberry leg
Why such a name?
Image: Pexels
According to dermatologists, it is caused by a skin disorder called keratosis pilaris. The skin collects and stores excessive keratin
Causes
Image: Pexels
Here are some tips that can help you get rid of strawberry legs
Prevention
Image: Pexels
Regular exfoliation loosens up the dirt and oil, thereby preventing the chances of pores to clog
Exfoliation
Image: Pexels
It helps the razor to move in the desired direction and removes the dirt easily. So, it helps to prevent the chances of strawberry legs
Using shaving cream
Image: Pexels
Using quality razors will give you the desired results in only one or two strokes causing less inflammation
Quality products
Image: Pexels
It removes the hair from its root and hence, the hair follicle is also completely removed, thereby avoiding clogging pores
Waxing
Image: Pexels
It is a chemical method where the body is exposed to electrical heat for minimum hair growth
Electrolysis
Image: Pexels
It is another artificial technique that results in the permanent removal of the body hair. The therapy targets multiple hair follicles and hence clogging is prevented
Laser therapy
Image: Pexels
