Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

OCTOBER 11, 2023

How to get rid of strawberry legs?

It is referred to the small dark spots that actually are clogged pores containing dead skin, bacteria, and oil

Strawberry legs

Image: Pexels 

Since the spots often resembles to that of the fruit's seeds, thus it is called strawberry leg

Why such a name?

Image: Pexels 

According to dermatologists, it is caused by a skin disorder called keratosis pilaris. The skin collects and stores excessive keratin

Causes

Image: Pexels 

Here are some tips that can help you get rid of strawberry legs

Prevention

Image: Pexels 

Regular exfoliation loosens up the dirt and oil, thereby preventing the chances of pores to clog

Exfoliation

Image: Pexels 

It helps the razor to move in the desired direction and removes the dirt easily. So, it helps to prevent the chances of strawberry legs

Using shaving cream

Image: Pexels 

Using quality razors will give you the desired results in only one or two strokes causing less inflammation

Quality products

Image: Pexels 

It removes the hair from its root and hence, the hair follicle is also completely removed, thereby avoiding clogging pores

Waxing

Image: Pexels 

It is a chemical method where the body is exposed to electrical heat for minimum hair growth

Electrolysis

Image: Pexels 

It is another artificial technique that results in the permanent removal of the body hair. The therapy targets multiple hair follicles and hence clogging is prevented

Laser therapy

Image: Pexels 

