APRIL 22, 2023

How to get rid of sunburn on the skin
The gel of Alovera is used for many skin conditions. It is also good to reduce hyperpigmentation of the skin. Aloesin which is found in aloe vera is an ingredient that can prevent excess melanin production and hyperpigmentation. You can apply the gel directly to the affected area
Aloe vera Gel
Green tea is known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activities. It helps in skin lightening and is also helpful in hyperpigmentation lesions not only that it also helps prevent skin redness. You can use it by making a green tea face mask or putting green tea in your homemade mask recipes
Green Tea
Rice water is one of the essential ingredients of many skin and hair treatments. Rice water helps in skin whitening and is also a helpful remedy for dealing with hyperpigmentation. There are several ways how you can make use of rice water
Rice water
Turmeric is also very beneficial in managing hyperpigmentation. To use it, you can mix turmeric, honey, and yogurt, make a paste and apply it to the affected area. Keep the mask on for 15 minutes and wash it off with water
Turmeric
Pomegranate is also very useful in dealing with hyperpigmentation. You can use it by crushing a few seeds and using it as an exfoliating mask. Massage it very gently to the area as it can irritate your skin
Pomegranate
Kojic Acid reduces hyperpigmentation by inhibiting the production of free, tyrosinase and is also a potent antioxidant. Kojic Acid can also help remove tanning as it penetrates into the deeper layers of your skin
Kojic Acid
Soybean is really effective for skin lightening, it is helpful in post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation caused by acne, and different kind of skin conditions. You can enjoy the benefits of it by adding soybean to your diet
Soybean
It is said that the malic acid in apple cider vinegar helps in conditions like hyperpigmentation and any dark spots on the skin. To use it you have to mix an equal amount of apple cider vinegar and water, then apply it to the affected areas and leave it on for 2 to 3 minutes
Apple cider vinegar
Vitamin C also known as ascorbic acid is used as a treatment modality in the depigmentation of hyperpigmented spots on the skin and gingiva. Vitamin C has also been clinically proven to treat brown spots, age spots, and other forms of discoloration
Vitamin C
The oil obtained from grapes are rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin E, which really helps in hyperpigmentation. You can use it by putting the oil on your face before going to bed or mixing a few drops of grapeseed oil in your moisturizer
Grape seed oil
