How to make delicious Korean Fried Chicken?

Cut chicken into pieces, marinate with salt, pepper, and ginger for flavor

Image: Pixabay 

Prepare Chicken: 

Mix flour, cornstarch, salt, and baking powder for crispy coating

Image: Pexels

Make Batter: 

Beat eggs, soy sauce, and water for adhesion

Image: Pixabay 

Create Egg Wash:

Coat chicken in flour mix, dip in egg, coat again in flour

Image: Pixabay 

Dredge Chicken: 

Heat oil, fry chicken until golden brown and cooked

Image: Pixabay 

Fry Chicken: 

Place fried chicken on a wire rack

Image: Pixabay 

Drain Excess Oil: 

Mix soy sauce, gochujang, garlic, ginger, honey, and brown sugar, simmer until thick

Image: Pixabay 

Make Sauce: 

Melt butter, sauté garlic, add soy sauce and sugar, cook until syrupy

Image: Pixabay

Prepare Garlic Butter Sauce: 

Toss fried chicken in desired sauce

Image: Pixabay

Coat Chicken: 

Sprinkle sesame seeds, scallions, or cilantro, serve hot for a delicious Korean Fried Chicken feast

Image: Pexels

Garnish and Serve: 

