How to make delicious Korean Fried Chicken?
Cut chicken into pieces, marinate with salt, pepper, and ginger for flavor
Prepare Chicken:
Mix flour, cornstarch, salt, and baking powder for crispy coating
Make Batter:
Beat eggs, soy sauce, and water for adhesion
Create Egg Wash:
Coat chicken in flour mix, dip in egg, coat again in flour
Dredge Chicken:
Heat oil, fry chicken until golden brown and cooked
Fry Chicken:
Place fried chicken on a wire rack
Drain Excess Oil:
Mix soy sauce, gochujang, garlic, ginger, honey, and brown sugar, simmer until thick
Make Sauce:
Melt butter, sauté garlic, add soy sauce and sugar, cook until syrupy
Prepare Garlic Butter Sauce:
Toss fried chicken in desired sauce
Coat Chicken:
Sprinkle sesame seeds, scallions, or cilantro, serve hot for a delicious Korean Fried Chicken feast
Garnish and Serve: