How to make delicious Korean Pancakes?
Gather flour, water, eggs, kimchi, scallions, salt, sugar, and sesame oil. Adjust ratios for desired consistency and flavor
Ingredients
Mix flour, water, and eggs until smooth. Add chopped kimchi, scallions, salt, sugar, and a dash of sesame oil
Preparation
Achieve a thick, pourable batter. It should coat the back of a spoon without being too runny or too thick
Consistency
Heat a non-stick skillet or frying pan over medium heat. Add a small amount of oil, just enough to coat the surface lightly
Pan Heating
Pour a ladleful of batter onto the heated pan, spreading it into a round shape with the back of the ladle
Pouring Batter
Let the pancake cook for 2-3 minutes until the bottom is golden brown and crisp
Cooking Time
Carefully flip the pancake using a spatula. Cook the other side until golden brown and crisp, about 2-3 minutes
Flipping
Transfer the pancake to a plate and cut into wedges. Serve with a dipping sauce made of soy sauce, vinegar, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds
Serving
Experiment with different fillings like seafood, vegetables, or even cheese for unique flavors
Variations
Serve hot and crispy Korean pancakes as a delightful appetizer or side dish, perfect for sharing and enjoying with friends and family
Enjoy
