Heading 3

Pujya Doss

april 03, 2024

Entertainment

How to make delicious Korean Pancakes?

Gather flour, water, eggs, kimchi, scallions, salt, sugar, and sesame oil. Adjust ratios for desired consistency and flavor

Image credits: Pixabay

Ingredients

Mix flour, water, and eggs until smooth. Add chopped kimchi, scallions, salt, sugar, and a dash of sesame oil

Image credits: Pixabay

Preparation

Achieve a thick, pourable batter. It should coat the back of a spoon without being too runny or too thick

Consistency

Image credits: Pixabay

Heat a non-stick skillet or frying pan over medium heat. Add a small amount of oil, just enough to coat the surface lightly

Pan Heating

Image credits: Pixabay

Pour a ladleful of batter onto the heated pan, spreading it into a round shape with the back of the ladle

Pouring Batter

Image credits: Pixabay

Let the pancake cook for 2-3 minutes until the bottom is golden brown and crisp

Cooking Time

Image credits: Pixabay

Carefully flip the pancake using a spatula. Cook the other side until golden brown and crisp, about 2-3 minutes

Flipping

Image credits: Pixabay

Transfer the pancake to a plate and cut into wedges. Serve with a dipping sauce made of soy sauce, vinegar, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds

Serving

Image credits: Pixabay

Experiment with different fillings like seafood, vegetables, or even cheese for unique flavors

Variations

Image credits: Pixabay

Serve hot and crispy Korean pancakes as a delightful appetizer or side dish, perfect for sharing and enjoying with friends and family

Enjoy

Image credits: Pixabay

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here