How to make Korean food Bibimbap
Cook Fluffy Rice
Start with perfectly cooked short-grain white rice for the base.
Thinly sliced beef gets marinated for extra flavor, then grilled or pan-fried.
Marinate & Grill Beef
Prepare an array of colorful vegetables like carrots, spinach, and bean sprouts.
Sauté Vibrant Veggies
Sunny-side-up eggs add richness and a runny yolk to the dish.
Fry Sunny-Side-Up Eggs
Divide the cooked rice into bowls for individual servings.
Assemble in Bowls
Place the marinated beef and colorful vegetables in sections around the rice.
Arrange Colorful Toppings
Finish with a fried egg on each bowl, a sprinkle of sesame seeds, and a drizzle of sauce.
Top it Off
Add a dollop of gochujang (Korean chili paste) for a spicy kick.
Spicy Gochujang (Optional)
Whip up a simple sauce with soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, and aromatics.
Make Bibimbap Sauce (Optional)
Dig in and mix everything together in the bowl for a flavor explosion!
Mix & Enjoy
