How to make Korean food Bibimbap

Image: pexels

Cook Fluffy Rice

Start with perfectly cooked short-grain white rice for the base.

Thinly sliced beef gets marinated for extra flavor, then grilled or pan-fried.

Image: pexels

Marinate & Grill Beef

Prepare an array of colorful vegetables like carrots, spinach, and bean sprouts.

Image: pexels

Sauté Vibrant Veggies

Sunny-side-up eggs add richness and a runny yolk to the dish.

Image: pexels

Fry Sunny-Side-Up Eggs

Divide the cooked rice into bowls for individual servings.

Image: pexels

Assemble in Bowls

Image: pexels

Place the marinated beef and colorful vegetables in sections around the rice.

Arrange Colorful Toppings

 Finish with a fried egg on each bowl, a sprinkle of sesame seeds, and a drizzle of sauce.

Image: pexels

Top it Off

Add a dollop of gochujang (Korean chili paste) for a spicy kick.

Spicy Gochujang (Optional)

Image credits: tvN

Whip up a simple sauce with soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, and aromatics.

Make Bibimbap Sauce (Optional)

Image credits: tvN

Dig in and mix everything together in the bowl for a flavor explosion!

Mix & Enjoy

Image: pexels

