How to make Korean food tteokbokki
Ingredients
Gather rice cakes, fish cakes, gochujang (Korean chili paste), sugar, soy sauce, garlic, onions, and optional toppings like boiled eggs and green onions.
Soak rice cakes in warm water to soften. Slice fish cakes into bite-sized pieces. Chop onions and mince garlic for flavor.
Prepare Ingredients
In a pan, combine gochujang, sugar, soy sauce, garlic, and water. Stir until well mixed, creating a spicy and savory sauce base.
Create Sauce Base:
Bring the sauce to a gentle simmer over medium heat. Allow the flavors to meld together, creating a rich and aromatic sauce.
Simmer:
Drain soaked rice cakes and add them to the simmering sauce. Stir gently to coat the rice cakes evenly with the sauce.
Add Rice Cakes:
Once the rice cakes begin to soften, add the sliced fish cakes to the pan. Continue simmering until the fish cakes are heated through.
Incorporate Fish Cakes:
Taste the tteokbokki sauce and adjust the seasoning according to your preference. Add more gochujang for extra spice or sugar for sweetness.
Adjust Seasoning:
If the sauce is too thin, you can thicken it by mixing a small amount of cornstarch with water and adding it to the pan. Stir until the sauce thickens.
Thicken Sauce:
Transfer the tteokbokki to a serving dish and garnish with optional toppings like boiled eggs and chopped green onions for added flavor and texture.
Serve:
Serve the tteokbokki hot and enjoy its spicy, chewy goodness. It's a comforting and satisfying dish perfect for sharing with friends and family.
Enjoy:
