Heading 3

Pujya Doss

APRIL 04, 2024

Entertainment

How to make Korean fried rice or bokkeumbap?

Gather cooked rice, vegetables (carrots, peas, onions), protein (diced chicken, beef, or tofu), garlic, soy sauce, sesame oil, and eggs

Image: Pixabay

Prepare Ingredients: 

Use day-old rice for better texture; fluff rice to remove clumps

Image: Pexels

Cook Rice: 

Heat oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat

Image: Pexels

Heat Pan: 

Add minced garlic and diced onions, sauté until fragrant

Image: Pexels

Sauté Aromatics: 

Stir-fry diced meat or tofu until cooked through

Image: Pixabay

Add Protein: 

Add diced carrots, peas, and green onions, cook until tender

Image: Pixabay

Incorporate Vegetables: 

Drizzle soy sauce and sesame oil over the mixture, adjust to taste

Image: Pixabay

Season with Sauce:

Sprinkle salt and pepper to enhance flavors

Image: Pixabay

Season with Salt and Pepper: 

Push ingredients to the side of the pan, exposing the center

Image: Freepik

Create Well: 

Crack eggs into the center, scramble until partially set, then mix with the rest of the ingredients until fully incorporated. Serve hot and garnish with sesame seeds and extra green onions if desired. Enjoy your delicious bokkeumbap!

Image: Pixabay

Cook Eggs: 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here