How to make Korean fried rice or bokkeumbap?

Gather cooked rice, vegetables (carrots, peas, onions), protein (diced chicken, beef, or tofu), garlic, soy sauce, sesame oil, and eggs
Image: Pixabay
Prepare Ingredients:
Use day-old rice for better texture; fluff rice to remove clumps
Image: Pexels
Cook Rice:
Heat oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat
Image: Pexels
Heat Pan:
Add minced garlic and diced onions, sauté until fragrant
Image: Pexels
Sauté Aromatics:
Stir-fry diced meat or tofu until cooked through
Image: Pixabay
Add Protein:
Add diced carrots, peas, and green onions, cook until tender
Image: Pixabay
Incorporate Vegetables:
Drizzle soy sauce and sesame oil over the mixture, adjust to taste
Image: Pixabay
Season with Sauce:
Sprinkle salt and pepper to enhance flavors
Image: Pixabay
Season with Salt and Pepper:
Push ingredients to the side of the pan, exposing the center
Image: Freepik
Create Well:
Crack eggs into the center, scramble until partially set, then mix with the rest of the ingredients until fully incorporated. Serve hot and garnish with sesame seeds and extra green onions if desired. Enjoy your delicious bokkeumbap!