How to make Korean Japchae: Stir-Fried Glass Noodles Recipe
Pujya Doss
Image: Pixabay
Ingredients:
Gather sweet potato starch noodles (dangmyeon), vegetables (such as spinach, carrots, mushrooms), protein (beef, chicken, or tofu), soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, garlic, and vegetable oil
Boil noodles until tender but firm, then drain and rinse with cold water to stop cooking. Toss with sesame oil to prevent sticking
Image: Pixabay
Noodle Preparation:
Slice vegetables thinly for quick stir-frying. Blanch spinach, julienne carrots, and slice mushrooms. Ensure even sizes for even cooking
Image: Pixabay
Vegetable Prep:
Marinate beef, chicken, or tofu in soy sauce, sesame oil, and minced garlic. Stir-fry until cooked through. Set aside
Image: Pixabay
Protein Preparation:
Mix soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, and minced garlic to create a savory-sweet sauce. Adjust seasoning to taste
Image: Pixabay
Sauce Creation:
In a hot pan, sauté vegetables individually for vibrant color and optimal texture. Start with carrots, then mushrooms, and finish with spinach
Image: Pexels
Stir-frying Process:
Add cooked noodles to the pan, followed by protein. Toss everything together gently to ensure even distribution of flavors
Noodle Incorporation:
Image: Pexels
Pour the prepared sauce over the noodle mixture, ensuring it coats everything evenly. Continue stirring to combine flavors
Image: Pexels
Sauce Application:
Sprinkle sesame seeds on top for added flavor and visual appeal. Optionally, add thinly sliced green onions or red pepper flakes for extra heat
Garnishing:
Image: Pexels
Transfer the japchae to a serving platter or individual plates. Serve hot as a main dish or as a side dish alongside other Korean delicacies. Enjoy the delicious flavors of homemade Korean Japchae!
Serving:
Image: Pexels