april 06, 2024

Entertainment

How to make Korean Japchae: Stir-Fried Glass Noodles Recipe

Ingredients:

Gather sweet potato starch noodles (dangmyeon), vegetables (such as spinach, carrots, mushrooms), protein (beef, chicken, or tofu), soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, garlic, and vegetable oil

Boil noodles until tender but firm, then drain and rinse with cold water to stop cooking. Toss with sesame oil to prevent sticking

Noodle Preparation:

Slice vegetables thinly for quick stir-frying. Blanch spinach, julienne carrots, and slice mushrooms. Ensure even sizes for even cooking

Vegetable Prep:

Marinate beef, chicken, or tofu in soy sauce, sesame oil, and minced garlic. Stir-fry until cooked through. Set aside

Protein Preparation:

Mix soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, and minced garlic to create a savory-sweet sauce. Adjust seasoning to taste

Sauce Creation:

In a hot pan, sauté vegetables individually for vibrant color and optimal texture. Start with carrots, then mushrooms, and finish with spinach

Stir-frying Process:

Add cooked noodles to the pan, followed by protein. Toss everything together gently to ensure even distribution of flavors

Noodle Incorporation:

Pour the prepared sauce over the noodle mixture, ensuring it coats everything evenly. Continue stirring to combine flavors

Sauce Application:

Sprinkle sesame seeds on top for added flavor and visual appeal. Optionally, add thinly sliced green onions or red pepper flakes for extra heat

Garnishing:

Transfer the japchae to a serving platter or individual plates. Serve hot as a main dish or as a side dish alongside other Korean delicacies. Enjoy the delicious flavors of homemade Korean Japchae!

Serving:

