How to make Korean recipe Kimchi jjigae at home?
Collect Napa cabbage kimchi, pork belly or tofu, garlic, onion, green onion, Korean red pepper flakes (gochugaru), Korean chili paste (gochujang), soy sauce, sesame oil, and tofu (optional).
Gather Ingredients:
Chop kimchi into bite-sized pieces, slice onion and green onion, mince garlic, and cut pork belly or tofu into cubes.
Prepare Ingredients:
Heat sesame oil in a pot, add minced garlic, sliced onion, and chopped kimchi. Sauté until fragrant.
Sauté Aromatics:
If using pork belly, add it to the pot and cook until slightly browned. Alternatively, add tofu cubes for a vegetarian version.
Add Pork or Tofu:
Sprinkle Korean red pepper flakes (gochugaru) for spice, and add Korean chili paste (gochujang) for depth of flavor. Stir well to coat ingredients.
Season:
Add water or anchovy stock to cover the ingredients. Bring to a simmer and let it cook for a few minutes to meld flavors.
Pour Liquid:
Taste and adjust seasoning with soy sauce or salt if needed. For extra depth, you can also add a dash of fish sauce.
Adjust Flavor:
Add sliced green onion to the pot and let it simmer for a couple more minutes until the flavors are well combined.
Add Green Onion:
Once everything is cooked through and flavorful, ladle the kimchi jjigae into serving bowls. It's typically served piping hot.
Serve Hot:
Kimchi jjigae is commonly enjoyed with a bowl of steamed rice. Serve it alongside other Korean side dishes (banchan) for a complete meal.
Enjoy:
