Pujya Doss

APRIL 05, 2024

How to make Korean summer recipe Mango Bingsu?

Combine milk, condensed milk, and a pinch of salt. Freeze overnight in a container or ice cube tray

Image: Freepik 

Prep the Milk Base

Blend fresh mango chunks with a little water and sugar to create a smooth sauce

Image: Freepik 

Make the Mango Puree

Break up the frozen milk mixture into a fine, snow-like consistency using a blender or food processor

Image: Pixabay 

Shave the Ice

Layer shaved ice in a bowl. Top with fresh mango cubes and drizzle with mango puree

Image: Pixabay 

Assemble the Bingsu

Add a touch of condensed milk for extra sweetness

Image: Freepik 

Sweeten it Up

Include other toppings like whipped cream, red beans, or chopped nuts for a richer experience

Image: Freepik 

Get Fancy (Optional)

Enjoy your bingsu immediately before the shaved ice melts! 

Image: Freepik 

Chill Time

Use a rolling pin to crush bagged ice for a simpler approach

Image: Pixabay

No Fancy Machine?

You can also use honey or maple syrup for added sweetness

Image: Pexels

Alternative Sweetener

Experiment with other fruits like strawberries or peaches for a seasonal twist

Image: Freepik

Level Up

