How to make Korean summer recipe Mango Bingsu?
Combine milk, condensed milk, and a pinch of salt. Freeze overnight in a container or ice cube tray
Prep the Milk Base
Blend fresh mango chunks with a little water and sugar to create a smooth sauce
Make the Mango Puree
Break up the frozen milk mixture into a fine, snow-like consistency using a blender or food processor
Shave the Ice
Layer shaved ice in a bowl. Top with fresh mango cubes and drizzle with mango puree
Assemble the Bingsu
Add a touch of condensed milk for extra sweetness
Sweeten it Up
Include other toppings like whipped cream, red beans, or chopped nuts for a richer experience
Get Fancy (Optional)
Enjoy your bingsu immediately before the shaved ice melts!
Chill Time
Use a rolling pin to crush bagged ice for a simpler approach
No Fancy Machine?
You can also use honey or maple syrup for added sweetness
Alternative Sweetener
Experiment with other fruits like strawberries or peaches for a seasonal twist
Level Up