January 11, 2024

How to pair foods with your favorite K-drama

Chewy rice cakes in fiery gochujang sauce, perfect for the heartwarming coastal vibes of this healing drama

Spicy Tteokbokki & Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Image:  tvN

Tangy fermented kimchi stew warms your soul like the forbidden love story in this military rom-com

Crispy Kimchi Jjigae & Crash Landing on You

Image:  tvN

Savory kimchi batter fried to golden perfection, mirroring the comedic chaos of a modern soul trapped in a Joseon queen's body

Fluffy Kimchi Pancakes & Mr. Queen

Image:  tvN

A familiar dish that brings together friends like the quirky doctors in this slice-of-life medical drama

Comforting Kimchi Fried Rice & Hospital Playlist

Image:  tvN

Glass noodles stir-fried with colorful vegetables, reminding you of the bittersweet immortality tale in this fantasy romance

Sweet & Savory Japchae & Goblin

Image:  tvN

Tender grilled meats shared with loved ones, reflecting the camaraderie and passion in this sports drama

Sizzling Korean BBQ & Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

Image:  MBC

Black bean noodles with a surprising sweetness, mirroring the clash of social classes in this art-world rom-com

Chewy Jajangmyeon & Dali and the Cocky Prince

Image:  KBS2

Silky tofu stew simmered with seafood, evoking the nostalgic childhood friendships in this coming-of-age drama

Warm Sundubu Jjigae & Reply 1988

Image:  tvN

Short ribs braised in a rich sauce, a power meal like the Italian mafia lawyer taking on Korean corruption

Delectable Galbi Jjim & Vincenzo

Image:  tvN

This refreshing and hot fried rice goes perfectly well with this friendship K-drama that will make a delicious combo

Bokkeumbap with thirty Nine

Image:  JTBC

