How to pair foods with your favorite K-drama
Chewy rice cakes in fiery gochujang sauce, perfect for the heartwarming coastal vibes of this healing drama
Spicy Tteokbokki & Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Image: tvN
Tangy fermented kimchi stew warms your soul like the forbidden love story in this military rom-com
Crispy Kimchi Jjigae & Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
Savory kimchi batter fried to golden perfection, mirroring the comedic chaos of a modern soul trapped in a Joseon queen's body
Fluffy Kimchi Pancakes & Mr. Queen
Image: tvN
A familiar dish that brings together friends like the quirky doctors in this slice-of-life medical drama
Comforting Kimchi Fried Rice & Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN
Glass noodles stir-fried with colorful vegetables, reminding you of the bittersweet immortality tale in this fantasy romance
Sweet & Savory Japchae & Goblin
Image: tvN
Tender grilled meats shared with loved ones, reflecting the camaraderie and passion in this sports drama
Sizzling Korean BBQ & Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
Image: MBC
Black bean noodles with a surprising sweetness, mirroring the clash of social classes in this art-world rom-com
Chewy Jajangmyeon & Dali and the Cocky Prince
Image: KBS2
Silky tofu stew simmered with seafood, evoking the nostalgic childhood friendships in this coming-of-age drama
Warm Sundubu Jjigae & Reply 1988
Image: tvN
Short ribs braised in a rich sauce, a power meal like the Italian mafia lawyer taking on Korean corruption
Delectable Galbi Jjim & Vincenzo
Image: tvN
Click Here
This refreshing and hot fried rice goes perfectly well with this friendship K-drama that will make a delicious combo
Bokkeumbap with thirty Nine
Image: JTBC