Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
October 01, 2023
Hrithik-Deepika film Fighter shoot deets
After the humongous success of War and Pathaan, Siddharth Anand is riding high on success. The director is next gearing up for the release of Fighter
Siddharth Anand
Image: Zahir Abbas Khan
Touted to be India's first aerial action thriller, Fighter is one of the most awaited films of 2024. The project is sanctioned on a huge budget
Fighter
Image: Siddharth Anand's Instagram
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are coming together for the first time on the big screen accompanied by evergreen Anil Kapoor in an important role
Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
Star cast
The movie also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz and Sharib Hashmi in supporting roles
Supporting cast
Image: Marflix Pictures' Instagram
Shooting Details
Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are off to Italy for a 15-day schedule of Fighter
Song sequences
Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
According to sources close to the development, the duo will be shooting for two songs through the period starting from September 27
Foot-tapping song
Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
The Italy schedule begins with a foot-tapping dance number on the lines of Ghungroo from War, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. "The stylish song, composed by Vishal and Shekhar, will be the talk of the town once launched," mentioned the source
Following the 5-day shoot for the dance number, Hrithik and Deepika will reunite for a romantic track. It will also be shot in various exotic locations of Italy
Romantic track
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
The entire production of Fighter is expected to be wrap up by mid-October
Wrap Up
Image: Marflix Pictures' Instagram
The much awaited action film is officially scheduled for a January 25, 2024 release
Release Date
Image: Marflix Pictures' Instagram
Pinkvilla
Information Source
Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.