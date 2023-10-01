Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

October 01, 2023

Hrithik-Deepika film Fighter shoot deets

After the humongous success of War and Pathaan, Siddharth Anand is riding high on success. The director is next gearing up for the release of Fighter 

Siddharth Anand

Image: Zahir Abbas Khan

Touted to be India's first aerial action thriller, Fighter is one of the most awaited films of 2024. The project is sanctioned on a huge budget

Fighter

Image: Siddharth Anand's Instagram 

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are coming together for the first time on the big screen accompanied by evergreen Anil Kapoor in an important role 

Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram 

Star cast

The movie also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz and Sharib Hashmi in supporting roles 

Supporting cast

Image: Marflix Pictures' Instagram 

Shooting Details

Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram 

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are off to Italy for a 15-day schedule of Fighter

Song sequences

Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram 

According to sources close to the development, the duo will be shooting for two songs through the period starting from September 27

Foot-tapping song

Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram 

The Italy schedule begins with a foot-tapping dance number on the lines of Ghungroo from War, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. "The stylish song, composed by Vishal and Shekhar, will be the talk of the town once launched," mentioned the source

Following the 5-day shoot for the dance number, Hrithik and Deepika will reunite for a romantic track. It will also be shot in various exotic locations of Italy

Romantic track

Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram 

The entire production of Fighter is expected to be wrap up by mid-October

Wrap Up

Image: Marflix Pictures' Instagram 

The much awaited action film is officially scheduled for a January 25, 2024 release

Release Date

Image: Marflix Pictures' Instagram 

Pinkvilla 

Information Source

Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here