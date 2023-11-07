Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

NOVEMBER 07, 2023

Hrithik Roshan movies

The three friends go on their dream vacation trip when one of them gets engaged

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The story is about two Indian agents Kabir who was a former soldier and Khalid who wants to track down his mentor Kabir

War

A young bank receptionist gets involved with mysterious man Rajveer Nanda

Bang Bang

This action-packed sequel to Dhoom is all about the story of two thieves and two police officers

Dhoom 2

A young man with developmental disabilities tries to continue his father’s work of communicating with outer space leading to remarkable outcomes

Koi…Mil Gaya

Forced by circumstances, Krrish has to use his supernatural powers under the mask to hide his real identity

Krrish

Hrithik Roshan’s debut film has been a fan-favourite till now as the story revolves around Sonia who meets Rohit Look alike and discovers the reason for Rohit’s death

 Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai

This inspirational film is about an irresponsible boy who later joins the army

Lakshya

Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

The three best friends Raj, Tina and Pooja are forced into a situation where they experience love, separation and friendship

The story of confident and full-of-life girl Sanjana takes a turn when her mother arranges her marriage while she is in love with someone else

Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon 

