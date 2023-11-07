Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
NOVEMBER 07, 2023
Hrithik Roshan movies
The three friends go on their dream vacation trip when one of them gets engaged
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Images: Imdb
The story is about two Indian agents Kabir who was a former soldier and Khalid who wants to track down his mentor Kabir
War
Images: Imdb
A young bank receptionist gets involved with mysterious man Rajveer Nanda
Bang Bang
Images: Imdb
This action-packed sequel to Dhoom is all about the story of two thieves and two police officers
Dhoom 2
Images: Imdb
A young man with developmental disabilities tries to continue his father’s work of communicating with outer space leading to remarkable outcomes
Koi…Mil Gaya
Images: Imdb
Forced by circumstances, Krrish has to use his supernatural powers under the mask to hide his real identity
Krrish
Images: Imdb
Hrithik Roshan’s debut film has been a fan-favourite till now as the story revolves around Sonia who meets Rohit Look alike and discovers the reason for Rohit’s death
Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai
Images: Imdb
This inspirational film is about an irresponsible boy who later joins the army
Lakshya
Images: Imdb
Mujhse Dosti Karoge!
Images: Imdb
The three best friends Raj, Tina and Pooja are forced into a situation where they experience love, separation and friendship
The story of confident and full-of-life girl Sanjana takes a turn when her mother arranges her marriage while she is in love with someone else
Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon
Images: Imdb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.