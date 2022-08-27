Heading 3

Hrithik Roshan is a mumma’s boy

Prerna Verma

AUGUST 28, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hrithik makes sure to make his mom stay fit by working out together

Mother-son workout shenanigans

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hrithik looks cute as he poses and smiles with his mom for a selfie

Selfie with mummy

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hrithik holds his mom close as he poses with her and dad Rakesh Roshan

Always holding her close

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hrithik and his mom look stunning as they twin in black in this picture

Twinning with mom

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hrithik looks happy as he spends his Sunday morning eating a scrumptious breakfast with Pinkie

Breakfast date with mom

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Family celebration

Hrithik is a family man and he is always there for his family whenever they need him

Video: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

The family that dances together stays together

Twinning is winning

Image: Pinkvilla

Hrithik poses with his parents and grandparents in this perfect picture

The perfect son

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

It is heartwarming to see Hrithik with his parents to celebrate their wedding anniversary

Close-knit family

Image: Pinkie Roshan Instagram

Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan shared this fun picture with her son to wish him on his birthday

Like mother like son

