Hrithik Roshan is a mumma’s boy
Prerna Verma
AUGUST 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik makes sure to make his mom stay fit by working out together
Mother-son workout shenanigans
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik looks cute as he poses and smiles with his mom for a selfie
Selfie with mummy
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik holds his mom close as he poses with her and dad Rakesh Roshan
Always holding her close
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik and his mom look stunning as they twin in black in this picture
Twinning with mom
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik looks happy as he spends his Sunday morning eating a scrumptious breakfast with Pinkie
Breakfast date with mom
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Family celebration
Hrithik is a family man and he is always there for his family whenever they need him
Video: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
The family that dances together stays together
Twinning is winning
Image: Pinkvilla
Hrithik poses with his parents and grandparents in this perfect picture
The perfect son
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
It is heartwarming to see Hrithik with his parents to celebrate their wedding anniversary
Close-knit family
Image: Pinkie Roshan Instagram
Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan shared this fun picture with her son to wish him on his birthday
Like mother like son
