Entertainment
Ranpreet Kaur
PINKVILLA STORIES
MAY 27, 2022
Heading 3
|
Hrithik Roshan’s fun moments with sons
Glimpse of a traveller life
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
This pic from the trio’s travel diaries had Hrithik and his sons enjoying food in the lap of nature
Cooking classes
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik was seen taking cooking classes with Hrehaan and Hridhaan as they enjoyed their Sunday together
Bollywood’s Greek God was seen holding his kids close as he welcomed New Year with them. The trio was all smiles as they posed for the camera
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Welcoming New year together
Hrithik was seen kissing his son in this heartwarming and it’s all about unconditional love
Kiss of love
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Enjoying the car ride
Hrithik clicked a quick selfie with his kids as they were cruising the streets in their car
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Ice-cream love
This pic had Hrithik and his sons enjoying having ice cream and the War actor make sure he doesn’t compromise on his ice cream
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik was seen inculcating the value of fitness in his sons as they were seen working out together
Work out buddies
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
The Bang Bang actor was enjoying the evening with his little munchkins during an outdoor family dinner
A candid click
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Photobombed by bears
This uber-cool selfie of Hrithik, Hrehaan and Hridhaan was photobombed by bears and it added oodles of cuteness to the pic
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
This pic of Hrithik and his kids enjoying playing with snow will make you plan your next vacation in the snow-clad mountains
Playing with the snow
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants