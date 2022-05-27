Entertainment

MAY 27, 2022

Hrithik Roshan’s fun moments with sons

Glimpse of a traveller life

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

This pic from the trio’s travel diaries had Hrithik and his sons enjoying food in the lap of nature

Cooking classes

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hrithik was seen taking cooking classes with Hrehaan and Hridhaan as they enjoyed their Sunday together

Bollywood’s Greek God was seen holding his kids close as he welcomed New Year with them. The trio was all smiles as they posed for the camera

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Welcoming New year together

Hrithik was seen kissing his son in this heartwarming and it’s all about unconditional love

Kiss of love

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Enjoying the car ride

Hrithik clicked a quick selfie with his kids as they were cruising the streets in their car

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Ice-cream love

This pic had Hrithik and his sons enjoying having ice cream and the War actor make sure he doesn’t compromise on his ice cream

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hrithik was seen inculcating the value of fitness in his sons as they were seen working out together

Work out buddies

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

The Bang Bang actor was enjoying the evening with his little munchkins during an outdoor family dinner

A candid click

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Photobombed by bears

This uber-cool selfie of Hrithik, Hrehaan and Hridhaan was photobombed by bears and it added oodles of cuteness to the pic

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

This pic of Hrithik and his kids enjoying playing with snow will make you plan your next vacation in the snow-clad mountains

Playing with the snow

