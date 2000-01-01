Channeling inner Vedha
Hrithik Roshan Instagram
This is one of his most recent pictures where he gave us a glimpse of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha’s look
Workout Fun
Hrithik Roshan Instagram
The actor flaunted his messy hair and beard look in a cool mirror selfie while working out at the gym
Hrithik is not scared of showing his goofy side on his Instagram and this picture made us laugh out loud. But honestly, how can a person look so good while making a weird face?
Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Mr. Goofy
Okay, can you blame us for just drooling as we write this? His beard only makes him look more rugged and mystical
Hottie Alert
Hrithik Roshan Instagram
While Hrithik looks good in every colour, black and white just hits different. The intense look is too much for us!
Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Black and White
Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik is a gorgeous man. But when he wears that cap and has that smirk on with his beard, our hearts can’t help but flutter
The devilish smirk
Hrithik Roshan Instagram
We can never grow tired of this face. 100 points to his beard for making it all the more alluring
Close-Up
Hrithik Roshan Instagram
He is tall, dark and handsome and every woman’s dream. Hrithik looks like a character straight out of a romance novel and we love it
Tall, dark and handsome
Hrithik Roshan Instagram
The actor sure knows his good angles and makes amazing use of golden hour. In this picture, Hrithik is absolutely glowing
Sun-kissed selfie
Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik is quite good with his thirst traps too. This picture is sure to give you vacation blues and heartache with Hrithik’s good looks all at once
Vacay Mode On
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Proof that Alia Bhatt is a family person