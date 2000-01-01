Entertainment

APR 12, 2022

Hrithik Roshan’s selfies with a beard

Channeling inner Vedha

Hrithik Roshan Instagram

This is one of his most recent pictures where he gave us a glimpse of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha’s look

Workout Fun

Hrithik Roshan Instagram

The actor flaunted his messy hair and beard look in a cool mirror selfie while working out at the gym

Hrithik is not scared of showing his goofy side on his Instagram and this picture made us laugh out loud. But honestly, how can a person look so good while making a weird face?

Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Mr. Goofy

Okay, can you blame us for just drooling as we write this? His beard only makes him look more rugged and mystical

Hottie Alert

Hrithik Roshan Instagram

While Hrithik looks good in every colour, black and white just hits different. The intense look is too much for us!

Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Black and White

Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hrithik is a gorgeous man. But when he wears that cap and has that smirk on with his beard, our hearts can’t help but flutter

The devilish smirk

Hrithik Roshan Instagram

We can never grow tired of this face. 100 points to his beard for making it all the more alluring

Close-Up

Hrithik Roshan Instagram

He is tall, dark and handsome and every woman’s dream. Hrithik looks like a character straight out of a romance novel and we love it

Tall, dark and handsome

Hrithik Roshan Instagram

The actor sure knows his good angles and makes amazing use of golden hour. In this picture, Hrithik is absolutely glowing

Sun-kissed selfie

Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hrithik is quite good with his thirst traps too. This picture is sure to give you vacation blues and heartache with Hrithik’s good looks all at once

Vacay Mode On

