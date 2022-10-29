Heading 3
Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad: The fab couple
Prerna Verma
OCT 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Saba Azad Instagram
Cheers to life
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad can be seen enjoying themselves.
Image: Saba Azad Instagram
The goofy selfie
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad pose while goofing around and look extremely happy.
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
London vacay
Hrithik clicks a selfie with Saba in the background and they make for an adorable couple.
Image: Saba Azad Instagram
Diwali time
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad twin in white as they celebrated Diwali together.
Image: Pinkvilla
The party selfie
Hrithik and Saba dazzle in this blurry party selfie from Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash.
Image: Pinkvilla
Twinning in black
Look at how stunning these two look in black together as they posed at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash.
Image: Pinkvilla
Hand in hand again
The Greek God broke several hearts as he got clicked again with Saba Azad post-dinner. The duo was clicked outside a cafe in Bandra by the paparazzi.
Image: Sussanne Khan Instagram
The cool couples
This picture of Hrithik and Saba partying with Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni grabbed a lot of attention.
Image: Rajesh Roshan Instagram
Family lunch
Saba Azad’s picture with the Roshans at their Sunday family lunch shows her special bond with them.
Image: Pinkvilla
Airport spotting
Hrithik and Saba walked hand in hand as they arrived at Mumbai Airport.