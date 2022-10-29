Heading 3

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad: The fab couple

Prerna Verma

OCT 28, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Saba Azad Instagram

Cheers to life

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad can be seen enjoying themselves.

Image: Saba Azad Instagram

The goofy selfie

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad pose while goofing around and look extremely happy.

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

London vacay

Hrithik clicks a selfie with Saba in the background and they make for an adorable couple.

Image: Saba Azad Instagram

Diwali time

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad twin in white as they celebrated Diwali together.

Image: Pinkvilla

The party selfie

Hrithik and Saba dazzle in this blurry party selfie from Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash.

Image: Pinkvilla

Twinning in black

Look at how stunning these two look in black together as they posed at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash.

Image: Pinkvilla

Hand in hand again

The Greek God broke several hearts as he got clicked again with Saba Azad post-dinner. The duo was clicked outside a cafe in Bandra by the paparazzi.

Image: Sussanne Khan Instagram

The cool couples

This picture of Hrithik and Saba partying with Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni grabbed a lot of attention.

Image: Rajesh Roshan Instagram

Family lunch

Saba Azad’s picture with the Roshans at their Sunday family lunch shows her special bond with them.

Image: Pinkvilla

Airport spotting

Hrithik and Saba walked hand in hand as they arrived at Mumbai Airport.

