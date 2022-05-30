Heading 3
Hrithik Roshan-Saba make a stunning pair
Prerna Verma
MAY 30, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: FabDoha Instaram
Hrithik and Saba dazzle in this blurry party selfie from Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash
The party selfie
Image: Rakesh Roshan Twitter
Saba Azad has become a regular at Roshan’s family functions and this one was no different
Happy family!
Image: Preity Zinta Instagram
The Koi Mil Gaya stars Hrithik and Preity with their better halves in one frame is one of the best pics from Karan Johar’s birthday bash
Gorgeousness in a frame
Image: Pinkvilla
Hrithik and Saba walked hand in hand as they arrived at Mumbai Airport
Airport spotting
Image: Rajesh Roshan Instagram
Saba Azad’s picture with the Roshans at their Sunday family lunch shows that she has now become family
Family lunch
Image: Pinkvilla
Hrithik was spotted with a mystery woman heading out of a restaurant for the first time several months ago. Well, this picture is from that first outing
The first spotting ever
Image: Pinkvilla
The Greek God broke several hearts as he got clicked again with Saba Azad post-dinner. The duo was clicked outside a cafe in Bandra by the paparazzi
Hand in hand again
Image: Sussanne Khan Instagram
After returning from a trip, Cardi complained that her baby was keeping her up. In a video, Kulture makes cute noises as her tired mommy gently tells her, “You need to go to sleep."
Exs with their partners
Image: Pinkvilla
Look at how stunning these two are looking in black together as they posed at Karan Johar’s 50the birthday bash
Twinning in black
Credit: Nair on Fire Instagram
Hrithik and Saba posed with the chefs who curated a delicious meal for their family afternoon. In this pic, Hrithik posed with the Chef. Later, Saba too had clicked a photo with the same chef
Smiling duo
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia to Tara Stars Karan Johar launched