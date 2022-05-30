Heading 3

Hrithik Roshan-Saba make a stunning pair

Prerna Verma

MAY 30, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: FabDoha Instaram

Hrithik and Saba dazzle in this blurry party selfie from Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash

The party selfie

Image: Rakesh Roshan Twitter

Saba Azad has become a regular at Roshan’s family functions and this one was no different

Happy family!

Image: Preity Zinta Instagram

The Koi Mil Gaya stars Hrithik and Preity with their better halves in one frame is one of the best pics from Karan Johar’s birthday bash

Gorgeousness in a frame

Image: Pinkvilla

Hrithik and Saba walked hand in hand as they arrived at Mumbai Airport

Airport spotting

Image: Rajesh Roshan Instagram

Saba Azad’s picture with the Roshans at their Sunday family lunch shows that she has now become family

Family lunch

Image: Pinkvilla

Hrithik was spotted with a mystery woman heading out of a restaurant for the first time several months ago. Well, this picture is from that first outing

The first spotting ever

Image: Pinkvilla

The Greek God broke several hearts as he got clicked again with Saba Azad post-dinner. The duo was clicked outside a cafe in Bandra by the paparazzi

Hand in hand again

Image: Sussanne Khan Instagram

Exs with their partners

Image: Pinkvilla

Look at how stunning these two are looking in black together as they posed at Karan Johar’s 50the birthday bash

Twinning in black

Credit: Nair on Fire Instagram

Hrithik and Saba posed with the chefs who curated a delicious meal for their family afternoon. In this pic, Hrithik posed with the Chef. Later, Saba too had clicked a photo with the same chef

Smiling duo

