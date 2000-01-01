Heading 3

Hrithik Roshan:

10 family entertainers

Prerna Verma

SEPT 26, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: IMDb

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai- Rohit and Raj

Hrithik Roshan marked his debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai as Rohit and Raj in 2000. Fans couldn’t believe the supreme talent he came in with, in his first film to play a double role so different from one another

Image: IMDb

Koi... Mil Gaya- Rohit Mehra

Three years into his debut and Hrithik had already taken the challenging role of portraying a special needs adult on screen. His performance was a stunner and gave birth to a superhero franchise

Image: IMDb

Lakshya- Karan Shergil

Lakshya is one of the films from his early career days which allowed him to be a superstar in his own league. The film catapulted his career and worked like a 360-degree success for him

Image: IMDb

Krrish Franchise- Krishna

Before Krrish, India never had such a massively successful superhero that was widely accepted. With Hrithik playing a superhero, not just the kids but even a massive family audience invested in him

Image: IMDb

Dhoom 2

Watching Hrithik as this cunning, attractive, and stunning conman was something that India had never seen and imagined. He broke the stereotype to play a negative character and still won hearts

Image: IMDb

Jodhaa Akbar- Akbar

Hrithik Roshan as Akbar was a replica of what the audience had imagined the king to be. From the sharpness of his eyebrows to the boldness in his moustache, Hrithik managed to channel Akbar in and out

Image: IMDb

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara-  Arjun Saluja

Hrithik’s character Arjun reflected the lives of several men who had forgotten to enjoy life amidst work. Whether it was how he looked, danced, sang or performed, it had such a powerful impact

Image: IMDb

Agneepath- Vijay Deenanath

Agneepath revolved around Hrithik's Vijay seeking revenge for the murder of his father by Sanjay's Kancha Cheena. The film was loaded with violence and Hrithik nailed every frame from the film!

Image: IMDb

The superstar underwent a huge transformation for this project and got under the skin of the character! Hrithik’s performance dropped our jaws and the audience couldn't have enough of him

Super 30

Image: Pinkvilla

War- Kabir

Hrithik in War was an epitome of swag, style and sass in abundance and the superstar came all peppered with high-octane action scenes, car-and-bike chases and jaw-dropping series of twists

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shraddha Kapoor’s fam-jam photos

Click Here