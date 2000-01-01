Hrithik Roshan:
10 family entertainers
Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai- Rohit and Raj
Hrithik Roshan marked his debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai as Rohit and Raj in 2000. Fans couldn’t believe the supreme talent he came in with, in his first film to play a double role so different from one another
Koi... Mil Gaya- Rohit Mehra
Three years into his debut and Hrithik had already taken the challenging role of portraying a special needs adult on screen. His performance was a stunner and gave birth to a superhero franchise
Lakshya- Karan Shergil
Lakshya is one of the films from his early career days which allowed him to be a superstar in his own league. The film catapulted his career and worked like a 360-degree success for him
Krrish Franchise- Krishna
Before Krrish, India never had such a massively successful superhero that was widely accepted. With Hrithik playing a superhero, not just the kids but even a massive family audience invested in him
Dhoom 2
Watching Hrithik as this cunning, attractive, and stunning conman was something that India had never seen and imagined. He broke the stereotype to play a negative character and still won hearts
Jodhaa Akbar- Akbar
Hrithik Roshan as Akbar was a replica of what the audience had imagined the king to be. From the sharpness of his eyebrows to the boldness in his moustache, Hrithik managed to channel Akbar in and out
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara- Arjun Saluja
Hrithik’s character Arjun reflected the lives of several men who had forgotten to enjoy life amidst work. Whether it was how he looked, danced, sang or performed, it had such a powerful impact
Agneepath- Vijay Deenanath
Agneepath revolved around Hrithik's Vijay seeking revenge for the murder of his father by Sanjay's Kancha Cheena. The film was loaded with violence and Hrithik nailed every frame from the film!
The superstar underwent a huge transformation for this project and got under the skin of the character! Hrithik’s performance dropped our jaws and the audience couldn't have enough of him
Super 30
War- Kabir
Hrithik in War was an epitome of swag, style and sass in abundance and the superstar came all peppered with high-octane action scenes, car-and-bike chases and jaw-dropping series of twists
